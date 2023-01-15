In Photos | Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Winners, participants, events, and the city

A Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023 participant pouring water on his head to cool off. (Photo by Emmanual Yogini for Moneycontrol)

THE PARTICIPANTS

Corporate leaders, including Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran, actors, models, senior citizens and elite runners and amateurs turned up for the race - for some of them, the day started at 5.15 am.

All photos by Emmanual Yogini, for Moneycontrol

THE CITY

The Dream Run, or 6km event, at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023, passed through Marine Drive on Sunday. Over its 18 editions so far, the Mumbai Marathon has showcased some of Mumbai's iconic - and often most scenic - spaces. While the minimum age limit to participate in this event was 12 years, there was no upper limit.

THE WINNERS

Runners from Ethiopia claimed all three podium spots in the full marathon-elite men's event of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023. The fastest among them was Derara Hurisa, who covered the 42.195 km in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 9 seconds. The fastest Indian in this event, Srinu Bugatha, came in 13th, having finished the run in 2 hours, 18 minutes and 44 seconds.

Among the elite (as opposed to amateur) women who ran the full marathon - which began at 7.20 am, from CSMT - Ethiopia's Amane Beriso came first (2:24:51). Kenyan Rodah Jepkorir came second, with a run time of 2:27:14; and Ethiopia's Haven Hailu third with 2:28:56 on the clock. The fastest Indian in this event, Sudha Singh, came in 10th, having taken 2:45:30 to cover the marathon distance.

DERARA HURISA