English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsHealth & Fitness

    In Photos | Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Winners, participants, events, and the city

    Around 55,000 people registered to participate in the Tata Mumbai Marathon on January 15, 2023 - held after a two-year hiatus necessitated by Covid.

    Emmanual Yogini
    January 15, 2023 / 05:29 PM IST
    A Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023 participant pouring water on his head to cool off. (Photo by Emmanual Yogini for Moneycontrol)

    A Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023 participant pouring water on his head to cool off. (Photo by Emmanual Yogini for Moneycontrol)

    THE PARTICIPANTS

    Corporate leaders, including Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran, actors, models, senior citizens and elite runners and amateurs turned up for the race - for some of them, the day started at 5.15 am.

    All photos by Emmanual Yogini, for Moneycontrol

    People take part in the Dream Run during the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023 at Marine Drive on Sunday. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI

    People take part in the Dream Run during the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023 at Marine Drive on Sunday. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI

    Related stories

    Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023 participants passing through Marine Drive on Sunday. (Photo by Emmanual Yogini for Moneycontrol)

    _NN_9061

    _NN_8972

    milind soman People take part in the Dream Run during the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023 at Marine Drive on Sunday. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI

    _NN_86562

    _NN_8948

    People take part in the Dream Run during the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023 at Marine Drive on Sunday. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI

    People take part in the Dream Run during the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023 at Marine Drive on Sunday. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI

    THE CITY

    The Dream Run, or 6km event, at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023, passed through Marine Drive on Sunday. Over its 18 editions so far, the Mumbai Marathon has showcased some of Mumbai's iconic - and often most scenic - spaces. While the minimum age limit to participate in this event was 12 years, there was no upper limit.

    All photos by Emmanual Yogini for Moneycontrol

    Participants take part in Dream Run during the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023 at Marine Drive on Sunday. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI

    Participants take part in Dream Run during the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023 at Marine Drive on Sunday. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI

    Participants take part in Dream Run during the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023 at Marine Drive on Sunday. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI

    Participants take part in Dream Run during the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023 at Marine Drive on Sunday. Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI

    THE WINNERS

    Runners from Ethiopia claimed all three podium spots in the full marathon-elite men's event of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023. The fastest among them was Derara Hurisa, who covered the 42.195 km in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 9 seconds. The fastest Indian in this event, Srinu Bugatha, came in 13th, having finished the run in 2 hours, 18 minutes and 44 seconds.

    Among the elite (as opposed to amateur) women who ran the full marathon - which began at 7.20 am, from CSMT - Ethiopia's Amane Beriso came first (2:24:51). Kenyan Rodah Jepkorir came second, with a run time of 2:27:14; and Ethiopia's Haven Hailu third with 2:28:56 on the clock. The fastest Indian in this event, Sudha Singh, came in 10th, having taken 2:45:30 to cover the marathon distance.

    All photos by Emmanual Yogini for Moneycontrol

    Winners of Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023. Photos by Emmanuel Yogini for Moneycontrol

    Winners of Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023. Photos by Emmanuel Yogini for Moneycontrol

    Winners of Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023. Photos by Emmanuel Yogini for Moneycontrol

    DERARA HURISA DERARA HURISA

    Winners of Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023. Photos by Emmanuel Yogini for Moneycontrol
    Emmanual Yogini is a Mumbai-based freelance photographer. Emmanual is on Twitter @EmmanualYogini
    Tags: #fitness #running #Tata Mumbai Marathon #Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023
    first published: Jan 15, 2023 04:43 pm