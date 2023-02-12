How physiotherapy can help: Know its uses

Representational image. (Photo via Unsplash)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 11, 2023, called physiotherapists symbols of hope, resilience and recovery. He was addressing the 60th annual conference of Indian Association of Physiotherapists via video conference.

Physiotherapy or physical therapy is a type of healthcare specialty that uses exercise, manual therapy, and electrical modalities to help people recover a surgery or injury or illness. It is often prescribed to individuals with physical pain, impairments, and disabilities. The treatment is tailored to each individual’s specific needs and can be used to treat a wide range of conditions, including arthritis, back pain, joint pain, stroke, etc.

Uses of physiotherapy

Physiotherapy can be used to treat chronic illnesses that affect overall physical function and can prove beneficial for people of all ages. It is commonly prescribed to treat or improve the following conditions:





Conditions of the muscles and bones, such as arthritis, back pain, neck pain, shoulder pain, and knee pain





Conditions of the nerves such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and spinal-cord injuries.





Lung- and heart-specific conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and heart failure.





Sports injuries such as sprains, strains, and fractures as well as in helping athletes to recover from surgery.





Recovering from surgery to improve the range of motion, muscle flexibility and strength.

These are just a few examples of the many uses of physiotherapy that help individuals attain their physical rehabilitation goals.

Recent advances in physiotherapy

In India, physiotherapy set foot as a traditional practice using herbal oils and manual techniques to reduce, relieve pain and promote healing. However, in recent years, physiotherapy has been widely recognised as a medical specialty, and it continues to grow in popularity and importance in India. It is also considered as a complementary therapy to improve health and overall well-being. Among some of the recent advances in physiotherapy include the use of treatment modalities other than manual techniques such as laser therapy, shockwave therapy, and tele-rehabilitation to improve the quality and accessibility of physiotherapy in India.

Laser therapy: Also known as low-level laser therapy (LLLT), it uses low-level laser light or a light-emitting diode (LED) to stimulate the healing of damaged tissues. Laser therapy is painless and it promotes healing by improving blood circulation, and reducing inflammation and swelling in the damaged tissues.

Shockwave therapy: Unlike laser therapy, shockwave therapy uses high-energy sound waves that are delivered through a device to the affected area. As a result, natural healing is stimulated in the damaged tissues and pain and swelling are reduced.

Tele-rehabilitation: It gained popularity recently, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to its advantage that it can be received by individuals from the comfort of their homes. Through tele-rehabilitation, physiotherapy services are provided remotely through the use of technology, such as video conferencing, remote monitoring devices and other digital tools. It is especially suitable for individuals living in remote areas, for those with mobility and transportation challenges. However, it cannot be used for those individuals who require manual therapy.

Things to consider when selecting a physiotherapist

Just like any other specialty, it is important to consult a trained physiotherapist as it demands a thorough knowledge of the functioning of the human body, its range of motion, muscle strength and movements. Therefore, when selecting a physiotherapist, it is important to consider the following things:





Ensuring that the physiotherapist is qualified and is experienced in handling and treating a condition like yours.





Ensuring that the clinic is sophisticated with the necessary tools and equipment required for treating your condition.





Taking an initial consultation to discuss your condition with the physiotherapist and the treatment plan suggested by them, and asking questions around it.





Considering the cost of treatment that you are looking for and assessing whether it aligns with your budget.

Physiotherapy dates back to ancient time and has continued to evolve to meet the changing health needs of the population. It is an integration of the traditional and Western medical practices, with an emphasis on helping individuals meet their rehabilitation goals and improving their overall quality of life.