    How physiotherapy can help: Know its uses

    Physiotherapy, which is increasingly being recognised as a medical specialty and has been a traditional practice in India, using herbal oils and manual techniques, is also considered a complementary therapy to improve health and overall well-being.

    Dr Anushikha Dhankhar
    February 12, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST
    Representational image. (Photo via Unsplash)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 11, 2023, called physiotherapists symbols of hope, resilience and recovery. He was addressing the 60th annual conference of Indian Association of Physiotherapists via video conference.

    Physiotherapy or physical therapy is a type of healthcare specialty that uses exercise, manual therapy, and electrical modalities to help people recover a surgery or injury or illness. It is often prescribed to individuals with physical pain, impairments, and disabilities. The treatment is tailored to each individual’s specific needs and can be used to treat a wide range of conditions, including arthritis, back pain, joint pain, stroke, etc.

    Uses of physiotherapy



    • Conditions of the muscles and bones, such as arthritis, back pain, neck pain, shoulder pain, and knee pain



    • Conditions of the nerves such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and spinal-cord injuries.



    • Lung- and heart-specific conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and heart failure.



    • Sports injuries such as sprains, strains, and fractures as well as in helping athletes to recover from surgery.



    • Recovering from surgery to improve the range of motion, muscle flexibility and strength.

    These are just a few examples of the many uses of physiotherapy that help individuals attain their physical rehabilitation goals.



    • Ensuring that the physiotherapist is qualified and is experienced in handling and treating a condition like yours.



    • Ensuring that the clinic is sophisticated with the necessary tools and equipment required for treating your condition.



    • Taking an initial consultation to discuss your condition with the physiotherapist and the treatment plan suggested by them, and asking questions around it.



    • Considering the cost of treatment that you are looking for and assessing whether it aligns with your budget.

    Physiotherapy dates back to ancient time and has continued to evolve to meet the changing health needs of the population. It is an integration of the traditional and Western medical practices, with an emphasis on helping individuals meet their rehabilitation goals and improving their overall quality of life.