Home remedies for constipation: Add these foods easily available at home to your diet for relief

Has your stomach been hurting due to discomfort and excessive straining? Is the struggle to relieve yourself hindering your routine? If you are experiencing these challenges, chances are that you are struggling with constipation. But don’t worry, there are many cures for constipation.

It is a condition when the process of passing stool becomes sporadic and persistent, leaving you feeling incomplete. However, infrequent bowel movements are not the only criterion for diagnosing constipation. It involves factors beyond that.

Causes of constipation can be several, which include (but are not limited to) inflammatory conditions, painful haemorrhoids, thyroid issues, elevated levels of calcium, pregnancy, depression, eating disorders and even Parkinson’s disease.

Moreover, laxative abuse and psychosocial or cultural factors can lead to a constipated gastrointestinal tract. The risk factors include dehydration, reduced physical activity and medications like sedatives, antidepressants and anti-hypertensives.

Each person has a different bowel habit, and the risk of constipation increases with age. The symptoms include hard or lumpy stools, discomfort during defecation, loss of appetite due to a feeling of fullness, and a sense of inability to pass stools.

While this condition is common, it can escalate and lead to complications such as haemorrhoids (swollen veins around the anus), anal tears, and the accumulation of hardened stools in the intestines. Additionally, rectal prolapse may manifest in certain instances.

The following foods may help you in getting rid of those constipated bowels:

Yoghurt: Dairy products, especially yoghurt, are rich in probiotics or healthy bacteria that aid digestion. They regulate the gastrointestinal tract and aid in reducing flatulence, constipation and bloating. Besides, yoghurt also helps in the catabolism of lactose and improves gut health. Since there is a connection between the brain and the GIT - the gut-brain axis - it aids in enhancing cognitive function.

Apples: High water levels in apples can help enhance the digestive action of the intestines and stave off constipation. You should eat the apple without peeling off the outer skin, as it contains nutrients. The fruit is a good source of fructose and fibre, both of which are recommended for gastrointestinal motility.

Soups: They help in softening the stools, thus making their passage easier. Since dehydration is one of the most typical causes of the constipated gut, drinking plenty of water will prevent dry, lumpy stools that are difficult to pass. Warm liquids like clear soups may also be considered, as they are easy to digest.

Fresh citrus fruits: The fruits contain pectin, soluble fibre that reduce straining efforts and discomfort that follows constipation. There is ongoing research on the laxative effects of oranges and grapefruits. Fresh citrus fruits offer a healthy amount of fibre along with vitamin C.

Sweet potato: Often found in most households, consuming sweet potatoes is an effective way of getting rid of dry stools. Components like cellulose and lignin promote motility, and these insoluble fibres accelerate the motion of stools in the colon and help prevent constipation.

Chia seeds: The insoluble fibres present in chia seeds do not dissolve in fluids and are able to absorb them instead. This helps in the formation of bulky and soft stools that can ease the process of excretion and relieve an irritated bowel.

How to prevent uncomfortable bowel conditions

While your diet plays a pivotal role, staying physically active, strategically managing stress and having a regular bowel schedule can help avoid this uncomfortable bowel condition.