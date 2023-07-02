English
    Fitness Planner | Advanced yoga: Vrischikasana, or the Scorpion Pose — Part 6

    Shrenik Avlani
    July 02, 2023 / 06:17 PM IST
    The Scorpion pose requires balancing against gravity in an inverted posture with an extreme back bend, explains Dr Karthik Kashyap. (Representational image: Simon Hajducki via Unsplash)

    At last, here is Vrischikasana, or the Scorpion Pose, you have been training for. You have been dedicated and stuck with the training for the firstsecondthird, fourth and fifth months, now the time has come to put all that training to test, in the final month of this fitness plan to move from Couch to Scorpion Pose. You will perform the Scorpion Pose in every session this month and the aim is to gradually build up the duration to hold it for 20 seconds. Believe in yourself, trust the process, be disciplined and show up on the mat.

    Also see: Fitness Planner | Scorpion pose Parts 12, 3, 4 and 5

    Also read: 11 asanas, from Couch to Scorpion poses, to herald that flexibility and good health

    Scorpion pose Fitness planner yoga month six

    Scorpion pose Fitness planner yoga month six2

    Scorpion pose Fitness planner yoga month six3

    Scorpion pose Fitness planner yoga month six4

    Scorpion pose Fitness planner yoga month six5

    Scorpion pose Fitness planner yoga month six6

    Scorpion pose Fitness planner yoga month six7

    Shrenik Avlani is an independent editor, writer and journalist, and co-author of 'The ShivFit Way', a book on functional fitness.
