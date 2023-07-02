Fitness Planner | Advanced yoga: Vrischikasana, or the Scorpion Pose — Part 6

The Scorpion pose requires balancing against gravity in an inverted posture with an extreme back bend, explains Dr Karthik Kashyap. (Representational image: Simon Hajducki via Unsplash)

At last, here is Vrischikasana, or the Scorpion Pose, you have been training for. You have been dedicated and stuck with the training for the first, second, third, fourth and fifth months, now the time has come to put all that training to test, in the final month of this fitness plan to move from Couch to Scorpion Pose. You will perform the Scorpion Pose in every session this month and the aim is to gradually build up the duration to hold it for 20 seconds. Believe in yourself, trust the process, be disciplined and show up on the mat.

