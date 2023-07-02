Fitness Planner | Advanced yoga: Progression to Scorpion Pose — Part 5

Start the first day of the penultimate month with four rounds of Suryanamaskar, or Sun salutations. (Photo: Artem Beliakin via Unsplash)

If you have been with us till now and followed the plan for the first, second, third and fourth months, both you and your body should be ready to move on to the next phase of training, the penultimate month in this fitness plan to move from Couch to Scorpion Pose. You are very close. Believe in yourself, trust the process, be disciplined and show up on the mat.

