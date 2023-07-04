Antidepressants can have serious side-effects on your health, here's everything you need to know

Multiple studies have confirmed the efficacy of anti-depressants for those suffering from moderate or severe forms of depression

Depression is a relentless battle against hopelessness and despair that can leave individuals feeling disconnected from the world. Clinically, it is a condition that impacts both mental well-being and physical existence. However, there are multiple ways to combat it, and one effective option is the use of antidepressants.

Says Amruta Philip (name changed), a bank employee from Hyderabad, who was under depression after her father's sudden death, "Depression envelops your life with constant sadness, leaving you without any hope or optimism. Even the smallest tasks feel overwhelming when you are going through depression. That is when anti-depressants came to my rescue."

Multiple research studies have confirmed the efficacy of anti-depressants for those suffering from moderate or severe forms of depression. However, when it comes to mild depression, these medications are not typically the initial course of treatment unless other therapies have proven ineffective.

According to PubMed, these medicines are primarily used to treat clinical depression but can also address various other conditions. Research studies suggest that anti-depressants' efficacy extends beyond depression, even for conditions such as obsessive-compulsive disorder, social phobia, panic disorder, generalised anxiety disorder (GAD), and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). These FDA-approved indications highlight anti-depressants' versatility in addressing a range of mental health challenges.

Symptoms and causes: According to the NHS, while antidepressants can treat the symptoms of depression, they do not always address its causes. These medicines are said to work by increasing levels of certain chemicals called neurotransmitters in the brain. Neurotransmitters, like serotonin and noradrenaline, are linked to mood and emotions. Additionally, they may influence nerve pain signals, offering potential relief for chronic pain sufferers.

Side-effects of antidepressants: Like any medication, antidepressants can have side effects, varying depending on the drug. An article in the National Institutes Of Health suggests that sleep pattern disturbances and changes in circadian rhythms are common. Other potential side effects include weight changes, eating disorders, chronic pain/illness, and sexual issues.

Reviewing the information leaflet provided with the medication is crucial to understand possible side effects. Despite the side effects, antidepressants offer hope and relief for those who seek respite from the grip of this challenging condition.

Antidepressants, when prescribed, are usually taken orally in tablet form. Starting with the lowest effective dose, the medication is taken consistently for 1 to 2 weeks before the benefits become noticeable. It is important not to discontinue use due to mild early side-effects, as they often diminish with time. If there is no improvement after four weeks, it is advisable to consult a healthcare professional who may adjust the dose or try a different medication.

Typically, the antidepressant treatment course lasts for at least six months after symptoms have improved. Nevertheless, some patients require an ongoing medication for recurrent depression.