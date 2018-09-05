5 workouts that can help men reduce beer belly

For ages, the beer belly has been a cause of concern among men and many of them even vow of abstinence to keep the increasing waistline at bay, believing in various misconceptions.

Little do they know that beer is not the only reason behind the beer belly.

"Complete teetotallers can also have a beer belly. It isn’t caused solely by consuming large quantities of beer regularly; though it is true that compared to other forms of alcohol, beer is the most calorific," said Amaresh Ojha, Founder and CEO of Gympik.

A sedentary lifestyle and aging can contribute to increase in body fat. After 40, a sluggish metabolism combined with hormonal changes affect the rate of weight gain and where the body stores fat.

"Sugar and refined carbohydrates, genes, stress, muscle loss, shift in weight distribution, etc, can increase fat deposits. Even gender has a role to play in it. Men are more prone to getting belly fat than women as nature has designed women to store their excess fat in the arms, hips or thighs and men to store their excess fat in their bellies," said Ojha.



Sit-up and throw with medicine ball

Lie back with the ball over your head and feet on the floor - sit up and throw the ball toward a partner - lie back down and repeat sit up and catch the ball your partner throws back, repeat this in sets.

Plank/Side plank combo

Lie face down with legs extended and feet hip-width apart -- lift up into a push up position -- contract your abs and hold for 60 seconds. Your body should be in line from head to heel. From plank position, lift one arm up and turn your body sideways fingers pointing to the sky. Brace your entire core and return to plank position to repeat with other arm. Do 12-15 reps of 3 sets.

Seated knee tuck

Sit down on your yoga mat, extend legs, lean back and place palms flat on the mat. Bend your legs and bring knees to your chest, extend legs again without resting them on the mat and repeat. Do 12-15 reps of 3 sets.

Leg lift

Lie on your back, keep legs straight and raise them 30 degrees off the ground, return to starting position and repeat.

Bicycle crunches

Lie flat on the ground and place hands lightly behind your head without interlocking your fingers. Lift one leg off the ground and extend while the other leg is bent towards your chest. As you do this, twist your core so that opposite elbow is raised towards your bent knee. Twist your torso from side to side. Do this 12-15 times in 3 sets.



So, how does one get rid of a beer belly? Here are 5 exercises recommended by Ojha that can help you in a major way:A regularly followed three pronged approach of good food habit, good lifestyle and a daily workout regime can help you get rid of the beer belly. Always remember while guzzling, moderation is key.