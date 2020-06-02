App
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 07:29 AM IST
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 07:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Standard of living of 'deprived' Indians has improved: Amit Shah

He also pointed out how under the Centre’s Jan Dhan Yojana scheme, 31 crore bank accounts were opened, through which people could avail the benefits of Direct Bank Transfer.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With the Narendra Modi government completing one year of its second term, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in an exclusive interview to Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi said the Bharatiya Janata Party government has been able to improve the standard of living of "deprived" sections of the society.

"Modi government has improved the standard of living of the people, who did not get any benefit in the past 60 years before Prime Minister Narendra Modi came into power," he said.

He mentioned how for the first time since India' independence, constitutional rights were guaranteed to a backward class, by giving 10 percent reservation to poor upper castes.



Enlisting the benefits of the different welfare schemes introduced by PM Modi’s government, Shah said houses were built for 25 crore people under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, while efforts are on to build 5 crore more houses. Meanwhile, under the Jal Jivan Mission, 25 crore people are set to receive supply of clean, potable water through a pipeline.

Under the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat (health) scheme, 50 crore people benefitted from free health coverage. Millions of toilets have been constructed under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, while under the Ujjwala Yojana, LPG connections were provided to crores of BPL households.

The Home Minister went on to mention how the Modi government also introduced the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), to alleviate the distress of people who face religious persecution in neighbouring countries, by granting them shelter in India and expediting the process to give them Indian citizenship.

Speaking on the abrogation of Article 370, Amit Shah said the people of the country had been demanding it for a long time and Modi government took the audacious step to ensure Kashmir becomes an integral part of India.

Talking about the economic reforms that have introduced by PM Modi, he highlighted how India’s rank in ‘Ease of Doing Business’ has improved and that for the first time, poor farmers will be getting one and a half times the Minimum Support Price.

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 08:52 pm

