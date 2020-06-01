Network18 Exclusive | India has managed to contain coronavirus outbreak: Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 1, in an exclusive interview with CNN-News18 editor-in-chief Rahul Joshi, said that India has been able to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India is a better position in comparison to the rest of the world in fight against coronavirus. Till now, 12.6 per lakh people in the country have been affected by Covid-19, which is far better than US, Brazil and other countries. India's recovery rate is above 42 percent, according to the latest data," Shah said, adding that the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak is "our biggest achievement".

"Irrespective of political party, every state government has fought with this coronavirus crisis," Shah said.

"Around 130 crore Indians are fighting with COVID-19 along with Modi. Now, there is better health infrastructure in all the districts," Shah added.

Responding to the migrant crisis in the country, Shah said that had migrant labourers been sent to the respective states before the lockdown, it would have posed a huge problem on the state governments since they did not have sufficient testing/quarantine facilities at that time.

"The Modi government has arranged buses and trains for the migrants and till now, 55 lakh migrants have been sent to their native states. The Railways has helped migrants in returning home, most of whom have now completed their quarantine period and started living with their families," Shah said.

Shah also said Modi 1.0 cannot be seen independently from Modi 2.0.

"In five years (from 2014-2019), Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for a great India," Shah said. He added that among the achievements of the first five years of the Modi government, the borders of the nation were made secured and GST was achieved under the government.

"We finished the middlemen system and passed on benefits directly to the poor," Shah said while listing the work carried out by the government during its first term in office.

"Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), which has been a long-standing demand, was also formed in the second term of this government. Moreover, another demand was to scrap Article 370, which was also done," Shah said, adding that during its second term, the Modi government also brought in the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which had led to wide-spread protests across India.



