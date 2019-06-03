Samsung Galaxy M40 to come with a smaller battery than Galaxy M30: Report

Samsung has confirmed the launch of Galaxy M40 in India on June 11. The smartphone would be the fourth entry under the Galaxy M series after the Galaxy M10, M20, and M30 in India.

While details about the smartphones have already surfaced in the past, a new report suggests that Galaxy M40 would not have a 5,000 mAh battery found on Galaxy M20 and M30.

A report by SamMobile has leaked all the specifications of Galaxy M40. The smartphone has been previously reported to come with an Infinity-O display which is basically a punch-hole screen.

SamMobile’s report states that Galaxy M40 would feature a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. Unlike the Galaxy S10 lineup, the punch-hole would be placed on the left side of Galaxy M40’s screen.

Samsung has confirmed that Galaxy M40 would come equipped with a Snapdragon 6 series chipset which could possibly be the Snapdragon 675 SoC.

The processor is rumoured to come paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The company has also confirmed a 16MP sensor at the front for selfies along with a triple camera setup at the back on Galaxy M40, which would have a 32MP primary camera. The other two lenses include an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera and 5MP depth sensor.

According to SamMobile, Galaxy M40 would come with a 3,500 mAh battery under the hood. This is contrary to previous reports that claimed the device would house a 5,000 mAh battery like Galaxy M20 and M30. It would also be the first Galaxy M smartphone to run on Android 9.0 out of the box.

Galaxy M40 is confirmed to launch around the Rs 20,000 mark. The smartphone would be exclusively available on Amazon and Samsung India’s official website.