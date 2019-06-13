Samsung Galaxy M40: First impression

It is the first M-series smartphone to come with a punch-hole Infinity-O display
Samsung has officially unveiled the much-anticipated Galaxy M40 in India, the fourth in the M-Series.
It is the first M-series smartphone to come with a punch-hole Infinity-O display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC processor and Android 9.0 operating system.Watch the video to find out price, availability and the key features of the phone.
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 04:01 pm