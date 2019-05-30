App
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Safety and crash norms to wipe out minivan segment in India

Vaibhavi Khanwalkar chats with Swaraj Baggonkar to find out more about the new safety and crash norms and how it will impact the auto sector.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India will implement safety and crash regulations from July and this is may affect the minivan segment. Equipment like airbags, sensors, seat belt reminders will be compulsory for the M1 category of vehicles.

From October, India will also have its own crash test norms.

Vaibhavi Khanwalkar chats with Swaraj Baggonkar to find out more about the new safety and crash norms and how it will impact the auto sector.
tags #Auto #Business #Mahindra #Tata Motor #video

