OnePlus 7 Pro: Flagship killer turned flagship

OnePlus released their latest generation of devices, 7 and 7 Pro on May 14. The 7 Pro is the most expensive device released by the company while the 7 followed the earlier pattern of being priced economically.

The premium device comes with a Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate which puts it right on top of the best displays available in the market today. It also tries to address the lacking camera quality in the OnePlus 6T.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares a first impression of the device.