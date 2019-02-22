Managing Money with Moneycontrol | Why & how should you get life insurance

In this episode of Managing Money, Abhishek Bondia, Co-founder & principal officer, SecureNow explains the importance and helps choose the perfect cover for yourself.
Buying life insurance is one of the most important financial decisions, but believe it or not, only 10 percent of Indians are insured.
Lots of people die a prematurely every year from illness or accident and if this happens to the sole breadwinner in the family, the kin's life would be affected harshly. This is where life insurance could play an important part
