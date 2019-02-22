App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 08:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Managing Money with Moneycontrol | Why & how should you get life insurance

In this episode of Managing Money, Abhishek Bondia, Co-founder & principal officer, SecureNow explains the importance and helps choose the perfect cover for yourself.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Buying life insurance is one of the most important financial decisions, but believe it or not, only 10 percent of Indians are insured.

Lots of people die a prematurely every year from illness or accident and if this happens to the sole breadwinner in the family, the kin's life would be affected harshly. This is where life insurance could play an important part

In this episode of Managing Money, Abhishek Bondia, Co-founder & principal officer, SecureNow explains the importance and helps choose the perfect cover for yourself.
You can now invest in mutual funds with moneycontrol. Download moneycontrol transact app. A dedicated app to explore, research and buy mutual funds.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 08:46 pm

tags #Life Insurance #Managing money with moneycontrol #personal finance #video

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.