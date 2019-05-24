App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 09:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ford's vision for the future: A self-driving car with a delivery robot

Digit, the robot can lift anything that weighs upto 40 pounds and also detect obstacles in its way.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

American carmaker Ford has teamed up with Agility Robotics to make the process of product delivery human-free.

Digit, the robot can lift anything that weighs upto 40 pounds and also detect obstacles in its way. The idea is that Digit will carry the package in Ford's self-driving car and leave at the doorstep of the house. It can also go up and down stairs and walk through uneven terrain.

Ford has set a 2021 launch date for the autonomous car but hasn't specified when they intend to release the robot delivery service.

Watch the video for more...

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 24, 2019 09:19 pm

tags #Auto #Ford Motor #Technology #video #World News

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Exclusive: Mumbai turns Purani Dilli for Bha ...

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna paint a pretty picture, but the former ...

Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan are swag personified, but it’s Sa ...

Bharat Exclusive! We know why Sunil Grover ditched Salman Khan and Kat ...

Confirmed: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes bad for Mani Ratnam's next

Bharat: The latest promo of this Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif film has ...

Bekhayali from Kabir Singh: A heartbroken Shahid Kapoor will win your ...

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Have you seen these Cannes Red Carp ...

Sunny Leone or Sunny Deol: Condom brand takes advantage of news anchor ...

Two NLFT Militants Surrender in Tripura, Says BSF

Pragya Thakur Gets Hero's Welcome at MP BJP Office After Winning Bhopa ...

BJP’s Two Women MPs From Bengal Gear Up to Make a Difference in Didi ...

Fugitive Demanded 15k Likes on His Wanted Poster to Surrender, Remains ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Smith & Warner in Focus as Australia Warm-up Agai ...

Ex-UK PM David Cameron Says He Shares Theresa May's Pain

Arun Jaitley Meets Finance Ministry Secretaries Amid Reports of Failin ...

With Baijayant Panda's Defeat in Odisha’s Kendrapara, The Naveen Pat ...

No Alliance For Assembly Elections in Delhi, Says AAP After Total Rout ...

Narendra Modi beats opposition with a bigger victory than 2014

Comment: The blunt message from the historic verdict for Narendra Modi ...

Political families first casualty in Narendra Modi wave

Making history: Modi touches milestone with biggest repeat mandate in ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Results: Here are some interesting statistics

Improvement of Indian polity biggest takeaway from elections, says N J ...

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

How Sensex, Nifty fared on last three Lok Sabha election results day

See two rate cuts by RBI going ahead, says Deutsche Bank

BJP's success in West Bengal because of RSS, says poll strategist Suni ...

Britain prepares for Brexit: Theresa May played Chamberlain before EU ...

PM Narendra Modi movie review: Vivek Oberoi hams his way through an un ...

Zakir Musa killing affords establishment opportunity to reach disaffec ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Is playing for India no longer a priority for shutt ...

Sensex vaults 623 points to lifetime high of 39,435 after Narendra Mod ...

World Turtle Day: Two wildlife biologists are encouraging people to do ...

Jokha Alharthi's Celestial Bodies: Man Booker Int Prize winner shows w ...

Samsung deepfake AI needs just one picture of you to make a fake video
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.