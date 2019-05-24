Ford's vision for the future: A self-driving car with a delivery robot

Digit, the robot can lift anything that weighs upto 40 pounds and also detect obstacles in its way.
American carmaker Ford has teamed up with Agility Robotics to make the process of product delivery human-free.
Digit, the robot can lift anything that weighs upto 40 pounds and also detect obstacles in its way. The idea is that Digit will carry the package in Ford's self-driving car and leave at the doorstep of the house. It can also go up and down stairs and walk through uneven terrain.
Ford has set a 2021 launch date for the autonomous car but hasn't specified when they intend to release the robot delivery service.
Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.