Ford's vision for the future: A self-driving car with a delivery robot

American carmaker Ford has teamed up with Agility Robotics to make the process of product delivery human-free.

Digit, the robot can lift anything that weighs upto 40 pounds and also detect obstacles in its way. The idea is that Digit will carry the package in Ford's self-driving car and leave at the doorstep of the house. It can also go up and down stairs and walk through uneven terrain.

Ford has set a 2021 launch date for the autonomous car but hasn't specified when they intend to release the robot delivery service.