May 22, 2020 12:50 PM IST
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | Moderna vaccine: Everything you need to know

In this edition of the Moneycontrol's Explained series, find out if the vaccine is worth the hype.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Earlier this week, the Massachusetts-based Moderna announced positive interim phase-1 or early-stage clinical trial data. Moderna's market valuation soared to $29 billion.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the mRNA vaccine for phase-II trials.


In this edition of the Moneycontrol's Explained series, find out if the vaccine is worth the hype.


Watch the video for more.


First Published on May 22, 2020 12:50 pm

tags #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Explained #Moderna #video

