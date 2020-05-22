Explained | Moderna vaccine: Everything you need to know

In this edition of the Moneycontrol's Explained series, find out if the vaccine is worth the hype.
Earlier this week, the Massachusetts-based Moderna announced positive interim phase-1 or early-stage clinical trial data. Moderna's market valuation soared to $29 billion.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the mRNA vaccine for phase-II trials.
First Published on May 22, 2020 12:50 pm