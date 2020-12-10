PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance

eye-on-india

Explained l COVID vaccine: What is emergency use authorisation, how is it different from full approval and other details

Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccines were "not considered" for emergency use authorisation on December 9 over lack of data. But what is emergency use authorisation and how is it different from full approval? What is the process of getting a EUA in India and is it safe to use? What are the risks involved? Here are four key questions answered about the new COVID-19 buzz word - EUA

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

MC Explainer

Watch More →

A breakdown of news from business, economy and policy

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.