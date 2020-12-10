eye-on-india Explained l COVID vaccine: What is emergency use authorisation, how is it different from full approval and other details Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccines were "not considered" for emergency use authorisation on December 9 over lack of data. But what is emergency use authorisation and how is it different from full approval? What is the process of getting a EUA in India and is it safe to use? What are the risks involved? Here are four key questions answered about the new COVID-19 buzz word - EUA