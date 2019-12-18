Editor's Take | Will IndiGo, SpiceJet’s capacity constraint impact fares in 2020?

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Prince Thomas to understand the reason for this capacity constraint and its impact on fares.
Two of India's largest air carriers in India--IndiGo and SpiceJet--are facing capacity constraints.
The change in this supply-demand dynamics in the aviation sector might increase airfares in 2020.
In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Prince Thomas to understand the reason for this capacity constraint and its impact on fares.Watch the video for more.
First Published on Dec 18, 2019 06:03 pm