you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 07:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Government wants RBI surplus in one go

In this episode of Editor's Take, Stanford Masters talks to Ravi Krishnan on how the Jalan panel should move forward into fixing upon the right way to transfer the RBI surplus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Bimal Jalan panel will recommend that the Reserve Bank of India's surplus reserves be transferred to the government.

While the panel suggests that the transfer should be in several tranches, the government wants it in one go.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Stanford Masters talks to Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to find out if the transfer will help the government meet its fiscal deficit target.
tags #Bimal Jalan #Economy #fiscal #India #RBI #surplus #transfer #video

