Eye on indiaVideos
Budget 2019
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 04:38 PM IST

Decoding Modinomics - Part 3 | Infrastucture and manufacturing

Madhusudan Lohia, director of Merino Industries and Vishwas Udgirkar, partner with Deloitte discuss how projects like Sagarmala and Make In India introduced worked out.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In the third panel discussion on Moneycontrol's "Modinomics Decoded" series, ahead of the 2019 Interim Budget, Sakshi Batra talks to stakeholders about infrastructure and manufacturing sectors under the Modi government.

Madhusudan Lohia, director of Merino Industries and Vishwas Udgirkar, partner with Deloitte discuss how projects like Sagarmala and Make In India introduced by the Modi government have worked out.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 04:38 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Business #Economy #India #Modinomics #video

