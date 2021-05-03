MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 second wave| How can you take care of yourself and your kids? Find out what experts say

How can you take care of yourself and your children during the second wave of COVID-19? Manipal Hospitals Chairman Sudarshan Ballal shares his views on episode 6 of Moneycontrol Masterclass.​ According to Ballal, "90 percent of patients with COVID can isolate at home. The person needs a separate room and toilet, and home monitoring includes checking of vitals," he says.

