App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 06:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | 3 reasons why the fall in crude oil prices might benefit India

Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury talk about the fall in crude oil prices and the impact of coronavirus outbreak on oil market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The coronavirus outbreak has shaken the oil market fundamentals. Brent Crude oil prices have crashed below $30 a barrel on fears of a world-wide recession. However, the decline in oil prices might benefit India.

In this episode of Business Insight, Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury talk about the fall in crude oil prices and the impact of coronavirus outbreak on oil market.

Watch the video for more.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 06:39 pm

tags #coronavirus #Crude oil #crude oil prices #India #video

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.