Business Insight | 3 reasons why the fall in crude oil prices might benefit India

The coronavirus outbreak has shaken the oil market fundamentals. Brent Crude oil prices have crashed below $30 a barrel on fears of a world-wide recession. However, the decline in oil prices might benefit India.
In this episode of Business Insight, Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury talk about the fall in crude oil prices and the impact of coronavirus outbreak on oil market.Watch the video for more.
First Published on Mar 18, 2020 06:39 pm