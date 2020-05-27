App
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 05:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Aarogya Setu open source: What prompted government's move, other questions answered

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares more details and explains what open-sourcing means for Aarogya Setu.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a move to address concerns around the privacy of the Aarogya Setu App, the government has released the source code for its Android version.

Starting today (May 27), anyone will be able to see and study the Aarogya Setu code on Github, which brings together the world's largest community of developers to discover, share, and build better software.

Initially, the Android client code will be available, which will be followed in two weeks by the iOS client and Kai-OS client as well. But what does this mean for the app and the users?

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares more details and explains what open-sourcing means for Aarogya Setu.

First Published on May 27, 2020 05:48 pm

tags #Aarogya Setu #Aarogya Setu code #big story #contact tracing app #GitHub #Moneycontrol Videos #privacy concerns #videos

