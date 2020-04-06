App
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 11:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zoom app's privacy concerns: Miscreants hack into BARC's COVID-19 conference, post abusive messages

The hackers took over host controls and posted abusive messages on the participants' chat window.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In yet another incident that adds heft to the arguments over privacy concerns in using social media platforms, miscreants hacked into BARC's second post-COVID-19 viewership insights conference hosted via popular video conferencing app ZOOM.

The hackers took over the host control and posted abusive messages on the participants' chat window. There were over 600 participants logged in to the conference.

The miscreants defaced all the slides and played random videos.

BARC webinar hacked1

BARC webinar hacked2

The BARC team is checking if there's an alternate since zoom is compromised. For now, the conference is on hold.

It is likely that the conference will be hosted again at 4 pm on April 2. However, there is no confirmation yet.

A recent article by TechCrunch pointed out to some reports that claim Zoom video calls are not end-to-end encrypted, despite the company’s claims.

TechCrunch also quoted another article that said Zoom is leaking the email addresses of “at least a few thousand” people because personal addresses are treated as if they belong to the same company.

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 11:26 am

