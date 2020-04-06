Zoom app's privacy concerns: Miscreants hack into BARC's COVID-19 conference, post abusive messages

In yet another incident that adds heft to the arguments over privacy concerns in using social media platforms, miscreants hacked into BARC's second post-COVID-19 viewership insights conference hosted via popular video conferencing app ZOOM.

The hackers took over the host control and posted abusive messages on the participants' chat window. There were over 600 participants logged in to the conference.

The miscreants defaced all the slides and played random videos.

The BARC team is checking if there's an alternate since zoom is compromised. For now, the conference is on hold.

It is likely that the conference will be hosted again at 4 pm on April 2. However, there is no confirmation yet.

A recent article by TechCrunch pointed out to some reports that claim Zoom video calls are not end-to-end encrypted, despite the company’s claims.