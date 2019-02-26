3 Point Analysis | Trade Truce Extension: What’s in for world markets?

US President’s announcement of a delay in increasing US tariffs on Chinese goods– effectively extending 90 day trade war truce that brings us to re-assess risk factors.

To put it in perspective, trade war truce would have culminated by the end of current month and in case of no agreement, US had planned to raise trade tariffs to 25 percent (from 10 percent) on imports worth $200 billion from China.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis what this development along with progress in other key event risks means for world markets.