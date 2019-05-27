3 Point Analysis | RNAM: ADAG’s exit may trigger re-rating

Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point analysis of whether this will allay fears of investors and shares an outlook on the stock.
ADAG's exit from Reliance Nippon AMC has brought some cheer to the stock.
Reliance Capital has sold its entire stake in the asset management company and Reliance Nippon has now turned into a fully-owned subsidiary of Nippon Life Insurance.
First Published on May 27, 2019 01:25 pm