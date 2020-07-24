3-Point Analysis | How to benefit from the surge in gold prices?

Investors who have missed out on the rally in gold prices are looking for investment opportunities in the asset class.

Navneet Damani of Motilal Oswal Financial Services told Moneycontrol that given the current macro backdrop, he expects the momentum to continue. "We see gold trading at Rs 65,000 per 10 gm over the next 18-24 months."

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on the outlook of gold and should you invest at the Rs 50,000 levels.