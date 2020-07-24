App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol Pro's Introductory subscription offer: 3 years @ Rs 1999. Use code PRO3YEAR
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 07:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | How to benefit from the surge in gold prices?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on the outlook of gold and should you invest at the Rs 50,000 levels

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Investors who have missed out on the rally in gold prices are looking for investment opportunities in the asset class.

Navneet Damani of Motilal Oswal Financial Services told Moneycontrol that given the current macro backdrop, he expects the momentum to continue. "We see gold trading at Rs 65,000 per 10 gm over the next 18-24 months."

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on the outlook of gold and should you invest at the Rs 50,000 levels.

Close
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 06:53 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #Business #Gold #markets #silver #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.