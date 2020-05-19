App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 05:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Here's how the educational sector is coping with COVID-19-led disruptions

Students and teachers are proactively adopting e-learning methods.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apart from board examinations, admissions to new sessions, entrance tests of different universities, as well as competitive exams were postponed due to the outbreak.

But to cope with the situation, students and teachers are proactively adopting e-learning methods.

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis to understand how COVID-19 has altered the functioning of educational institutions.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here



First Published on May 19, 2020 05:50 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #COVID-19 impact #education sector #Moneycontrol Videos #videos

Coronavirus impact | Cement dealers foresee up to 30% drop in FY21 demand

Mitsubishi Motors to cut costs after slump in annual profit

Coronavirus effect: Film industry worker's union writes to Maharashtra CM, seeks nod to resume post-production

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

