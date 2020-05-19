3-Point Analysis | Here's how the educational sector is coping with COVID-19-led disruptions

Students and teachers are proactively adopting e-learning methods.
Apart from board examinations, admissions to new sessions, entrance tests of different universities, as well as competitive exams were postponed due to the outbreak.
But to cope with the situation, students and teachers are proactively adopting e-learning methods.
Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis to understand how COVID-19 has altered the functioning of educational institutions.
Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!
First Published on May 19, 2020 05:50 pm