172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|3-point-analysis-government-might-lower-eligibility-criteria-for-gratuity-payments-5677851.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2020 10:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Government may lower eligibility criteria for gratuity payments

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis to understand what are the new recommendations and how the proposal might impact individual finances

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Centre is considering relaxing the minimum eligibility condition for gratuity payments to employees.

It is planning to lower the threshold from five years of continuous employment to between one and three years amid growing demand to make the gratuity eligibility criteria shorter.

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis to understand what are the new recommendations and how the proposal might impact individual finances.

Close
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Aug 10, 2020 10:30 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #investing #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.