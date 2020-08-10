3-Point Analysis | Government may lower eligibility criteria for gratuity payments

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis to understand what are the new recommendations and how the proposal might impact individual finances
The Centre is considering relaxing the minimum eligibility condition for gratuity payments to employees.
It is planning to lower the threshold from five years of continuous employment to between one and three years amid growing demand to make the gratuity eligibility criteria shorter.
Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis to understand what are the new recommendations and how the proposal might impact individual finances.
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Aug 10, 2020 10:30 pm