Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 10:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | COVID-19 disruptions lead to worst GDP contraction on record

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand India's 'real' or inflation-adjusted gross domestic product figures and the economy's road to recovery.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian economy shrank 23.9 percent during the April-June quarter this year.

It confirmed fears of a crippling slide across several industries and services due to COVID-19-induced disruptions.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand India's 'real' or inflation-adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) figures and the economy's road to recovery.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 10:30 pm

