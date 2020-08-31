3-Point Analysis | COVID-19 disruptions lead to worst GDP contraction on record

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand India's 'real' or inflation-adjusted gross domestic product figures and the economy's road to recovery.
The Indian economy shrank 23.9 percent during the April-June quarter this year.
It confirmed fears of a crippling slide across several industries and services due to COVID-19-induced disruptions.
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 10:30 pm