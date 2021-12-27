coronavirus CoWIN will accept school ID of children for vaccination: RS Sharma In a significant move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on December 25 that India would start giving a third 'precautionary dose' to healthcare and frontline workers and those above 60 with comorbidities from January 10. Children aged 15-18 will also be eligible for vaccination. RS Sharma, the CEO of National Health Authority and CoWIN platform chief spoke to Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth on the preparedness at the backend.