CoWIN will accept school ID of children for vaccination: RS Sharma

In a significant move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on December 25 that India would start giving a third 'precautionary dose' to healthcare and frontline workers and those above 60 with comorbidities from January 10. Children aged 15-18 will also be eligible for vaccination. RS Sharma, the CEO of National Health Authority and CoWIN platform chief spoke to Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth on the preparedness at the backend.

