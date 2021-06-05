World Environment Day 2021 | Here are 5 ways to reduce your carbon footprint from home

Image: Shutterstock

As we celebrate World Environment Day today, it is important to take a step (or few) towards sustainability to not only avert the threats of climate change today but leave a greener tomorrow for the generations to come.

The easiest way to be sustainable on a day-to-day basis is by taking active strides towards reducing your carbon footprint.

According to the United Nations Environmental Programme, Carbon neutrality, or having a net-zero carbon footprint, refers to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by balancing a measured amount of carbon released with an equivalent amount sequestered or offset.

Here are five easy methods you can use to gradually achieve a net-zero carbon footprint in your life.

Actively implementing the five R's

We've all heard of the three R-- Reduce, Reuse and Refuse. However, working towards producing less waste, includes active implementation of two more R's - rot and recycle. Setting up a live compost bin in your home to convert biodegradable waste into manure or energy is an excellent technique to reduce carbon footprint.

Similarly, recycling plastic or glass objects or repurposing them in your home is also an effective method to reduce waste generation.

Refusing single-use plastic

Around 17 percent of the global carbon budget by 2050 will be consumed by plastic, without any intervention, as per a study. This rise in the use of plastic can be largely attributed to the role single-use plastics play in the day to day consumption. An easy way to reduce your carbon emissions is by simply switching from using single-use plastic items, especially water bottles and straws to those made of reusable materials like metal and wood.

Switching to more sustainable modes of fashion

A study from the United Nations has revealed that "fast fashion" has contributed to nearly 10 percent of the global greenhouse gas emissions. By merely shopping less, opting to buy second-hand clothes or purchasing from certified eco-friendly labels you can reduce your carbon footprint.

Conserving water

Another simple way to reduce your carbon footprint at home is simply by turning off the tap whenever possible. This includes shutting off the tap when doing routine jobs like brushing your teeth or shaving. By actively implementing this, you will be able to conserve water without leaving behind a large carbon footprint.

Buy local produce

Sustainability includes utilising resources that are readily available to you in your environment. One method in which you can drastically reduce your carbon footprint is by sourcing most of the ingredients used in your kitchen locally. A large chunk of the greenhouse gas emissions are involved in the production of food that comes in transport. By choosing to source locally, you will be able to reduce your carbon footprint efficiently and without hassle.