Most likely to overshoot 1.5°C global warming limit: Major UN report on climate change

The report said that there are multiple, feasible, and effective options to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to human-caused climate change, and that they are available now. (Image: AP)

Global Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions in 2030 implied by nationally determined contributions (NDCs) announced by October 2021 make it likely that warming will exceed 1.5°C during the 21st century and make it harder to limit warming below 2°C, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said in its fourth and final instalment of the sixth assessment report (AR6) released on March 20.

The report stated there are gaps between projected emissions from implemented policies and those from NDCs. It also stated finance flows fall short of the levels needed to meet climate goals across all sectors and

regions.

It said overshooting 1.5°C warming will lead to irreversible impacts and risks for human and natural systems. "If warming exceeds a specified level such as 1.5°C, it could gradually be reduced again by achieving and sustaining net negative global CO2 emissions. This would require additional deployment of carbon dioxide removal, compared to pathways without overshoot, leading to greater feasibility and sustainability concerns. Overshoot entails adverse impacts, some irreversible, and additional risks for human and natural systems, all growing with the magnitude and duration of overshoot," read the report.

IPCC is the key scientific authority on climate crisis and comprises the world's leading climate scientists. Reports by the IPCC are considered the planet's most authoritative assessments of the state of global warming, its consequences and the measures being taken to tackle it.

The report said that there are multiple, feasible, and effective options to

reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to human-caused climate change, and that they are available now.

“Mainstreaming effective and equitable climate action will not only reduce losses and damages for nature and people, it will also provide wider benefits. This Synthesis Report underscores the urgency of taking more ambitious action and shows that, if we act now, we can still secure a liveable sustainable future for all,” said IPCC Chair Hoesung Lee.

India welcomed the report, but it also highlighted how the report talks about the need to increase climate financing manifold and reminded the $100 billion promise made by the developed countries to the developing nations.

India's minister for environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav said, "India welcomes the Synthesis Report of the Sixth Assessment Report of the IPCC (AR6-SYR). The report confirms climate change as one of the key environmental challenges facing humanity. The Synthesis Report for Policy Makers endorses India’s call for equity and climate justice."

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on wealthy countries to move up their goals of achieving carbon neutrality as close as possible to 2040. "Our world needs climate action on all fronts — everything, everywhere, all at once. Humanity is on thin ice — and that ice is melting fast," Guterres said.

Yadav said the report echoes the vision of ‘Mission LiFE’ launched by PM Narendra Modi in October 2022 and the call for a Global Mass Movement under ‘Mission LiFE’ for inducing behavioural changes focused on ‘mindful and deliberate utilisation’ of resources.

"AR6-SYR reaffirms the role of unequal historical and ongoing contributions to GHG emissions. Role of unsustainable lifestyles and patterns of consumption and production have been emphasised along with unsustainable energy use. It says critical adaptation gaps exist, which are expected to widen at current rates and calls for rapidly ramping up global finance flows for adaptation, targeting developing countries," the Union minister said.

Yadav further said, "Scientists confirmed financial support from developed to developing countries is a critical enabler of climate action highlighting that current flows are inadequate. This includes the promised-but-never-received US $100 billion."