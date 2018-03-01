As Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety steals the thunder at box office, can Padman hit the Rs 100-crore club?

Kartik Aryan and Nushrat Bharucha became a popular on-screen couple with the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and their legacy continues in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

According to BoxofficeIndia, the film collected over Rs 26 crore through the weekend. The growth on Saturday was a huge 45 percent taking the opening collection of Rs 6.25 crore to Rs 9 crore. Sunday saw the film collecting about Rs 10.75 crore.

Giving the movie a 3.5 rating, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, “The movie is impressive. The lead cast is the lifeline of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.”

On the other hand, the other release of the week gone by, Chakri Toleti’s Welcome To New York showed no growth with collections still in the Rs 75 lakh range taking its weekend total to Rs 2.10 crore.

Neeraj Pandey’s crime thriller Aiyaary starring Siddharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee stands at Rs 16.50 crore worth total collection by end of its first week at the Box Office.

Older releases kept putting up strong fight at the box office with Padmaavat leading the league. The film did a business of close to Rs 4 crore pushing the period drama’s total collection to Rs 273.50 crore.

Unfortunately for Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman, its second week's earnings were significantly less against the collection in the first week.

The film that also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles clocked Rs 76.65 crore by the end of its second week at the box office. Directed by R Balki and produced by Twinkle Khanna, Padman made just a little over Rs 13 crore in the second week against the Rs 62.87 crore it had earned in the opening week. The Rs 20 crore-film may not be able to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore-club of Bollywood.