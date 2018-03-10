GST Council approves staggered rollout of e-Way Bill from April 15

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has approved staggered rollout of e-Way Bill from April 15, reports CNBC-TV18.

The council is likely to divide states into 4 lots for the rollout. Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu are the states that may roll out Intra State e-Way Bill from April 15.

The Council has also deferred the reverse charge mechanism until July 1.

Simply put, reverse charge mechanism means the recipient of the goods and/or services is liable to pay GST instead of the supplier.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who heads the GST Council, while briefing the media said, "The council had in mind that the system, in which the return would be processed once a month, would be easy and there won't be any chances of evasion. And that's why, we could not come on a conclusion and extended the existing system by 3 months."

TDS and TCS system formalities, in which state and central government accounting systems will be linked has also been extended until June 30.