App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Mar 10, 2018 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GST Council approves staggered rollout of e-Way Bill from April 15

The Council has also deferred the reverse charge mechanism until July 1, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Moneycontrol Moderator

Moneycontrol News

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has approved staggered rollout of e-Way Bill from April 15, reports CNBC-TV18.

The council is likely to divide states into 4 lots for the rollout.  Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu are the states that may roll out Intra State e-Way Bill from April 15.

The Council has also deferred the reverse charge mechanism until July 1.

Simply put, reverse charge mechanism means the recipient of the goods and/or services is liable to pay GST instead of the supplier.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who heads the GST Council, while briefing the media said, "The council had in mind that the system, in which the return would be processed once a month, would be easy and there won't be any chances of evasion. And that's why, we could not come on a conclusion and extended the existing system by 3 months."

TDS and TCS system formalities, in which state and central government accounting systems will be linked has also been extended until June 30.

tags #E-Way Bill #Economy #GST #GST Council

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC