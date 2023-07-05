Academicians welcome introduction of long-awaited National Research Foundation Bill

The establishment of the NRF, in keeping with the promises made in the National Education Policy 2020, marks a significant milestone in India's research landscape, NCERT Director Dinesh Saklani said

Academicians and researchers have welcomed the introduction of the National Research Foundation (NRF) Bill, saying it’s a move that has been long overdue.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Narendra Modi on June 28, approved the introduction of the NRF Bill, 2023, in Parliament.

The approved Bill has been envisioned to "pave the way to establish NRF that will seed, grow, and promote Research and Development (R&D) and foster a culture of research and innovation throughout India’s universities, colleges, research institutions, and R&D laboratories," as per a government statement.

UGC Chairman M Jagdeesh Kumar termed the decision a most welcome step, stating that the efforts made by the higher education institutions to expand the research ecosystem on their campuses will receive an impetus from this decision.

"NRF will provide an excellent opportunity for academia, industry, and research institutions to work together on the most pressing challenges of our country to make India the front-runner in research and innovation," he said.

The establishment of the NRF, in keeping with the promises made in the National Education Policy 2020, marks a significant milestone in India's research landscape, NCERT Director Dinesh Saklani pointed out.

The NRF will promote interdisciplinary collaboration, provide funding support, prioritise research areas of national importance, and foster international partnerships, he said.

"The NRF has the potential to propel India into a global hub for cutting-edge research and technological advancements, making significant contributions to the nation's development and well-being," the director stated.

NRF will facilitate solutions to problems in Indian society

The NRF will prove significant in a number of ways, including by providing scientific solutions not just to academic issues but to greater problems that society faces, said Saklani. So, the NRF will aim to promote research not just in the natural sciences and engineering but also in the social sciences, arts, and humanities, he told Moneycontrol.

The foundation aims to fund projects that have the potential to make a significant impact on society, contribute to national development, and address pressing challenges such as healthcare, sustainable development, and technological advancements, the director said.

The Bill will also focus on areas that have always been neglected.

"It will lead to the democratisation of science funding and emphasise the funding of projects in peripheral, rural, and semi-urban areas, which are neglected and never receive funding," Saklani said.

But complexities need to be mapped

While the detailed text for the Bill is yet to be made available, several procedures, such as processes of approval for funds, the governance and structure of those looking into providing funds, etc., would be crucial for the idea to succeed, academicians point out.

"Scrutiny process and procedure, governance and structure, funding mechanism or the terms of dispersal, as well as the evaluation and monitoring system, maybe some of the concerns that come up with the Bill," says Dr H C Nagaraj, Principal of Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology, Bangalore.

To address these concerns, it is crucial for the NRF Bill to strike a balance between ensuring accountability and promoting a supportive research environment. "Clear guidelines, streamlined processes, and a focus on enabling research excellence while minimising unnecessary bureaucracy can help mitigate the hindrances associated with continuous scrutiny," he said.

Budgetary issues may restrain effective implementation

The Union Cabinet has announced that a total estimated cost of Rs 50,000 crore will be provided to the NRF during the five years between 2023-28.

However, it is to be noted that out of the Rs 50,000 crore, the government will provide only Rs 14,000 crore in the next five years. The remaining Rs 36,000 crore is expected to be raised from the private sector.

India’s R&D expenditure is one of the lowest in the world at 0.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), said Elizabeth Nedumparambil, Assistant Professor of Accounting, Economics, and Finance Area at the TA Pai Management Institute.

"Given the already low R&D spending in India, the share of the government, in fact, seems to be insufficient. Further, how the private sector is roped in to raise Rs 36,000 crore needs to be seen," she points out.