English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Finterest EduTech Technical Analysis Programme in Oct, book your seats.
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomy

    Fitch lowers India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 7.8%

    The ratings agency also cut its next fiscal year forecast for gross domestic product growth to 6.7 per cent from the earlier estimate of 7.4 per cent.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 15, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
    GDP

    GDP

    Fitch Ratings on Thursday slashed its India's economic growth forecast for current fiscal year to 7 per cent from previous estimate of 7.8 per cent.

    The ratings agency also cut its next fiscal year forecast for gross domestic product growth to 6.7 per cent from the earlier estimate of 7.4 per cent.

    The estimate is lower than the Reserve Bank of India's 7.2 per cent for this fiscal year. India's economy has recovered back to pre-pandemic levels but faces headwinds emerging from a global slowdown, high energy costs and global and domestic monetary tightening.

    Fitch has slashed global growth projections citing the European gas crisis, high inflation and a sharp acceleration in the pace of global monetary policy tightening.

    It now expects world GDP to grow by 2.4 per cent in 2022 - revised down by 0.5 percentage points since the June estinates - and by just 1.7 per cent in 2023, a cut of 1 percentage point.

    Close

    Related stories

    "The eurozone and UK are now expected to enter recession later this year and Fitch forecasts that the US will suffer a mild recession in mid-2023," according to a statement.

    Fitch expects the eurozone economy to contract by 0.1% in 2023 - a drop of 2.2 percentage points since June reflecting the impact of the natural gas crisis.

    It now expects US growth of 1.7 per cent in 2022 and 0.5 per cent in 2023, revised down by 1.2pp and 1pp, respectively.

    Meanwhile, China’s recovery is constrained by Covid-19 pandemic restrictions and a prolonged property slump.

    Fitch expects the Asian economy to grow 2.8 per cent this year and to recover to 4.5 per cent next year, downward revisions of 0.9pp and 0.8pp, respectively.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Economy #Fitch #GDP #India
    first published: Sep 15, 2022 09:29 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.