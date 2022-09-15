Fitch lowers India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 7.8%

GDP

Fitch Ratings on Thursday slashed its India's economic growth forecast for current fiscal year to 7 per cent from previous estimate of 7.8 per cent.

The ratings agency also cut its next fiscal year forecast for gross domestic product growth to 6.7 per cent from the earlier estimate of 7.4 per cent.

The estimate is lower than the Reserve Bank of India's 7.2 per cent for this fiscal year. India's economy has recovered back to pre-pandemic levels but faces headwinds emerging from a global slowdown, high energy costs and global and domestic monetary tightening.

Fitch has slashed global growth projections citing the European gas crisis, high inflation and a sharp acceleration in the pace of global monetary policy tightening.

It now expects world GDP to grow by 2.4 per cent in 2022 - revised down by 0.5 percentage points since the June estinates - and by just 1.7 per cent in 2023, a cut of 1 percentage point.

"The eurozone and UK are now expected to enter recession later this year and Fitch forecasts that the US will suffer a mild recession in mid-2023," according to a statement.

Fitch expects the eurozone economy to contract by 0.1% in 2023 - a drop of 2.2 percentage points since June reflecting the impact of the natural gas crisis.

It now expects US growth of 1.7 per cent in 2022 and 0.5 per cent in 2023, revised down by 1.2pp and 1pp, respectively.

Meanwhile, China’s recovery is constrained by Covid-19 pandemic restrictions and a prolonged property slump.

Fitch expects the Asian economy to grow 2.8 per cent this year and to recover to 4.5 per cent next year, downward revisions of 0.9pp and 0.8pp, respectively.