    Sell GBPINR; target of : 101.85 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The pound depreciated more than 0.60% on Tuesday amid an uptick in the US dollar and decline in UK 10 years bond yields.

    April 26, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST
    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    The pound depreciated more than 0.60% on Tuesday amid an uptick in the US dollar and decline in UK 10 years bond yields. Further, the pound dropped after data showed Britain recorded a bigger-than-expected budget deficit of £21.53 billion ($26.87 billion) in March, capping off the fourth-highest borrowing for a financial year since records started • The pound is expected to trade with a negative bias amid strong US dollar. Further, the pound may be pressurised as labour productivity in the UK, as measured by output per hour worked is expected to drop by 0.3%. GBPINR is likely to break the level of 20 DMA at 102.00 to trade in a downward trend towards the key support level of 101.85.

    Intra-day strategy

    GBPINR May futures contract (NSE)
    Sell GBPINR in the range of 102.15-102.17
    Target: 101.85Stoploss: 102.35
    Support: 101.85/101.70Resistance: 102.35/102.50
    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    first published: Apr 26, 2023 09:31 am