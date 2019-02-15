The stump mic conundrum: Why are cricketers ruffled?

During the International Cricket Council's (ICC) annual conference in July 2018, a decision was taken to broadcast the stump mic audio at any time, including when the ball is dead. The move was a part of ICC's efforts to combat misbehaviour on the part of players with new offences such as personal abuse and audible obscenity added to the code of conduct.

The ICC also hoped to increase fan engagement with the use of stump mics helping fans at home to get a feel of the atmosphere.

However, since its inclusion in live broadcast, the use of stump mics has received mixed reviews from international cricketers. When India toured Australia towards the end of last year, the audio from the stumps captured some hilarious banter between Rishabh Pant and Australian skipper Tim Paine. Paine invited Pant to his hometown of Hobart, taunting him about his exclusion from the ODI squad while asking if he has any babysitting experience. Pant in turn replied by introducing Paine as the first ever "temporary captain" when it was the Australian skipper's turn in front of the wickets.

Another memorable stump mic incident was when MS Dhoni helped Kuldeep Yadav with his accurate prediction of how Trent Boult would defend the ball. Dhoni was caught saying, "Yeh aank band karke rokega. Dusra waala daal sakta hai isko" (He will close his eyes and defend, you can bowl the googly) and Kuldeep obliged, resulting in Boult edging the ball to Rohit Sharma at slip.

However, all the chatter caught on the mic has not been so benign. On January 22, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was heard telling South African player Andile Phehlukwayo in Urdu, "Hey black guy, where’s your mother sitting today? What [prayer] have you got her to say for you today?"

While South African captain Faf du Plessis said that the team forgave Ahmed for his rash comments, the ICC didn't take such a benevolent stance and responded by slapping a four match ban for breaching the Anti-Racism Code.

Even more recently, West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel was in the spotlight during the third Test match against England. In this particular incident the original comment by Gabriel was not captured but the stump mic picked up England captain Joe Root's response, "Don't use it as an insult. There's nothing wrong with being gay."

That kicked off an investigation during which the ICC found Gabriel guilty of personal abuse and subsequently banned him for four ODIs. Gabriel accepted the charges and while Root abstained from revealing what was said, Gabriel himself revealed what transpired between the two.

He said: "The exchange occurred during a tense moment on the field. The pressure was on and England’s captain Joe Root was looking at me intensely as I prepared to bowl, which may have been the usual psychological strategy with which all Test cricketers are familiar. I recognise now that I was attempting to break through my own tension when I said to Joe Root: ‘Why are you smiling at me? Do you like boys?' His response, which was picked up on the microphone, was: 'Don't use it as an insult. There's nothing wrong with being gay.' I then responded, 'I have no issues with that, but you should stop smiling at me.'"

This particular incident prompted Sky Sports Cricket pundit Michael Atherton to remind cricketers, "Now that stump microphones have been raised, cricketers need to realise that the old adage of 'what goes on on the field, stays on the field' no longer applies."

The incident didn’t go down well with Tony Irish either, who is the head of the Federation of International Cricketers’ Association (FICA). In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Irish expressed his dissatisfaction with “selective use” of the stump mics. Irish has called for a standard protocol to be put in place when it comes to use of stump mics.

“The issue to be discussed is how they are used, including when they are turned up and when they are turned down," said Irish. "What I can say is that, when it comes to a matter such as this, players are generally in favour of consistency, which suggests to me that a protocol on how they are used is necessary.”

Speaking about the potential for a host broadcaster to use the stump mic feed against touring nations, he said: "When there is inconsistent use of the stump mic, then there is potential for selective use, which I think players naturally fear. That is not to say all broadcasters do that but the potential and opportunity is there."

Even England coach Trevor Bayliss has expressed dissatisfaction about the way stump mics are being used as he explained, “Sometimes in the heat of battle things are said.”

However there are those like England bowler Moeen Ali who believes that the volume should be turned up at all times because "it’s time for people to behave themselves."

While the use of stump mics has divided cricket fraternity, yet the fact remains that players aren't happy with the way the technology has been utilized thus far. Speaking on behalf of the players, Irish reiterated his request for consistent protocol in the application of the stump mic saying it was essential in order to help players still approach the game with the right spirit.

"Players have an obligation to play within the spirit and rules of the game, much of which relates to the way players treat each other on the field," said Irish, "and I think a consistent protocol shouldn't present opportunity for players to disregard that. In a cricket match, and particularly a Test match, long periods are spent in the field, there are intense contests between bat and ball and a lot goes on. On-field characters have been a hallmark of cricket over the years and most of what goes on is within the rules and spirit of the game. It should stay that way."