Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 02:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Turn up stump mics to curb sledging, says England cricketer Moeen Ali

Recent incidents of abuses in the sport has made the cricketing world think about the use of microphoes

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

England all-rounder Moeen Ali differs with coach Trevor Bayliss and believes turning up the stump microphones could curb sledging in cricket.

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel was banned for four one-day internationals on February 13 after found guilty of 'personal abuse' aimed at England skipper Joe Root in the St Lucia test.

It follows a similar four-match ban on Sarfraz Ahmed after stump microphones caught the Pakistan captain's on-field rant at South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo during a one-dayer in Durban last month.

"It's time for people to behave themselves," Moeen said before flying to West Indies for the five-match ODI series beginning at Bridgetown on February 20.

related news

"Turn the stump mics up. Why turn them down? So people can swear? There is no reason to get personal.

"... it's the way society is: things come out of people's mouths. You're not going to get away with it now. You have to be careful."

The 31-year-old's view contrasts that of Bayliss who advocates turning down the microphones to protect players.

"I've said it once before, no I'm not in favour of it and I'm not going to change my mind," Bayliss said before Gabriel's ban was announced.

"I think (stump mics) should be down. I know there are people who think the opposite and think it is good for the game but sometimes in the heat of battle things are said, when guys given a bit of time to sit down and think about it would give themselves a bit of a kick up the backside."

Moeen, who in his autobiography claimed being called 'Osama' by an unidentified Australia player during the 2015 Ashes series, said turning up the microphones could also catch harmless, entertaining banter between players.

"Imagine all the legendary old stories, if we had them recorded," Moeen said.

"We can do the same now. It doesn't have to be swearing. Keep it funny. We want people to be attracted to the game. There's brilliant ways to sledge."
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 01:00 pm

tags #cricket #England #West Indies #West Indies vs England

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.