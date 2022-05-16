Storyboard18 x Just Sports | Why esports and gaming firms went on an IPL marketing overdrive

File Photo

The marketing spend by esports and gaming companies on IPL 2022 could be to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore. Starting from grand prize pools to star-studded IPL-focused ad campaigns, these new-age companies are making huge strategic investments into the fifteenth edition of the T20 cricket league. These companies expect the marketing spend to push their user base by at least 20-30 percent by the end of the league.

“In terms of pure media (ad) expenditure, the number till now is close to Rs 300 crore and this does not include digital expenditure, on-ground activities, brand ambassadors and a lot more. Add those in and it is a big share of the pie. It is not only significantly higher than last year but the trend looks like it will continue to increase in the foreseeable future,” says Skandaram Vasudevan, partner – strategy, Mudramax.

According to Vasudevan, customer acquisition being the primary goal for all of these companies, it only makes sense to be present on IPL considering the massive reach of the platform.

Most of the marketing blitzkrieg is coming from the fantasy space based entirely on real-life sports matches and users' virtual teams. As per a February 2022 Deloitte report, the Indian fantasy sports industry base alone grew by over 20 lakh users between May 2021v and June 2021, and this growth can be linked to Phase 1 of IPL that year.

With the league almost coming to a close, the online gaming companies are already recording growth in their user base. My11Circle, for instance, has clocked more than 21% gain since the beginning of the IPL this year.

What did they do to drive this growth? They went big on their TV and digital campaigns.

A week before the league took off, the company launched a 14-film ad campaign titled ‘India ka Sabse Bada 1st Prize’ featuring Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The campaign went live on Start Sports and Disney+ Hotstar along with digital roll outs on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

As per sources, upwards of Rs 50 crore is being spent by My11Circle on IPL this year.

In fact, My11Circle is not an isolated example.

Category Catch

Depending on the size of the company and their range of offerings, experts say each company is spending anywhere between Rs 5 crore and Rs 100 crore on IPL-focused marketing.

Coming back to the campaigns, like My11Circle, Dream11 also launched 17 new ad films as a part of what they are calling their largest campaign yet. As an extension to the IPL Campaign, Dream11 has also signed up Kartik Aaryan and Samantha Prabhu to promote an initiative around their mega contest for the start of Tata IPL 2022.

Explaining the celeb push of these campaigns, Vasudevan says that real money games and fantasy games are in that stage of development in the country where they have moved beyond convincing people about the validity of the product. Now, it is mainly about new customer acquisition and retaining existing customers – especially considering the number of players that have popped up on the market during the pandemic.

“The transient nature of the category means that consumers will jump ship to whichever platform that’s offering them the most attractive-seeming rewards. The platforms offering the best rewards will get more users and people will try to maximise their returns. This is also why these platforms are going aggressively after celebrities and influencers – to try to increase the credibility of the platform to get users on-board,” he says.

A league of their own

Brands in the category have also planned special modules under their umbrella of offerings for the season with the expectation of driving traffic. MPL launched the Great Indian Gaming League with a total prize pool value of Rs 2000 crore. Under the initiative they designed tournaments across all their offerings such as fantasy, casual games and esports, catering to all kinds of gamers in the country.

“We are expecting more than 7 million players to participate during this tournament and within just a month, we have seen an overwhelming response from users across India. We have not just seen a huge influx of new users who want to try their hand at digital skill games but also an increase in the number of games played by existing users,” says Manish Shrivastava, VP - Marketing, MPL.

While Shrivastava was unwilling to share details on their exact spends around IPL he mentioned a significant scale up in the company’s marketing outlay over last year.

The story of growth in the online gaming category during IPL doesn't however restrict itself to players operating in the cricket space. Turns out, the overall category is invested in the league.

Anurag Khurana, founder at Penta Esports says big ticket events like IPL have a lot of youth audiences who are gamers as well and given the large number of eyeballs these events reach out to, along with the consumer overlap, it makes perfect sense to advertise during these big ticket events.

“There are a large number of games to choose from and advertisements during events like these help a game to stand out of the crowd owing to the reach these big ticket events have,” he said.

After all it is all about getting noticed says Abhishek Aggarwal, Co-Founder and CEO, Trinity Gaming India.

“Brands look for various collaborations with the broadcaster and teams itself as there are various opportunities starting from team practice, main gear to multiple other aspects where they can associate to get visibility. Sports event always gets and provides better traction for the brand to reach out to their target audience,” he said

Similar hype is expected during other big events and tournaments as well lined up in this year including ICC T20 Cricket World Cup, FIFA World Cup and Asian Games where this time teams will compete for medals in the esports category.

