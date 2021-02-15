Phenomenal, take a bow: Netizens all praise for R Ashwin's century after 5-wicket haul

R. Ashwin.

Netizens were all praise for Ravichandran Ashwin for his century on a tricky Chennai track where top batsman of the Indian and English sides struggled. The century came after his 5-wicket haul which restricted the visitors to only 134 in the first innings.

Social media users shared stats to compare Ashwin with some of the world's top all-rounders - Jacques Kallis, Ian Botham, Gary Sobers and Shakib al-Hasan.

His performance was described as "phenomenal" by Indian fans. "Champion, take a bow," IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra commented.

This was the third instance in Ashwin's career when he struck a century and claimed five wickets in an innings. The only player to achieve this on more instances than Ashwin was Botham - who scored a century along with five-wicket haul in five Test matches.

For someone who started cricket as a batsman in Tamilnadu - Would’ve surely dreamt of this moment.. He’s given India almost 400 test wickets - but such a beautiful narrative that this dream is fulfilled at home too..Not a Kutty story this @ashwinravi99 - This is big :) #IndvEng

— Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) February 15, 2021



Well played, Ravi Ashwin - A knock to remember for a lifetime - 106 runs from 148 balls including 14 fours and 1 sixes - This is the same pitch which England bundled out for 134 runs on Day 2 which make this knock remarkable. pic.twitter.com/tTtgIo0Z2u

— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 15, 2021



Well, this is pretty special.

Ruthless from India.

Wonderful cricket.#Ashwinpic.twitter.com/WbXZFl4JqD

— Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) February 15, 2021



Flashwin. Dashwin. Smashwin. Bashwin. Slashwin. Take your pic. What a stupendous innings from *allrounder* Ashwin. In Chennai, of course. #INDvENG

— Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) February 15, 2021



More than Rohit & Virat, Ashwin’s knock & the fact that India’s last 4 wickets put on 180 runs puts pitch in perspective. Certainly not easy to bat on, but not impossible either. Carping and complaining is a cop out. To be competitive, courage, character & class more helpful

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 15, 2021

Here's how netizens reacted:India was down at 61/6 when Ashwin came out to bat. Under the seemingly difficult circumstances, his 106-run knock was crucial for India to end at 286 in the second innings. A mammoth target of 482 has been set before England.