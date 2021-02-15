MARKET NEWS

Phenomenal, take a bow: Netizens all praise for R Ashwin's century after 5-wicket haul

This was the third instance in Ashwin's career when he struck a century and claimed five wickets in an innings.

Moneycontrol News
February 15, 2021 / 04:53 PM IST
R. Ashwin.

Netizens were all praise for Ravichandran Ashwin for his century on a tricky Chennai track where top batsman of the Indian and English sides struggled. The century came after his 5-wicket haul which restricted the visitors to only 134 in the first innings.

Social media users shared stats to compare Ashwin with some of the world's top all-rounders - Jacques Kallis, Ian Botham, Gary Sobers and Shakib al-Hasan.

His performance was described as "phenomenal" by Indian fans. "Champion, take a bow," IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra commented.

This was the third instance in Ashwin's career when he struck a century and claimed five wickets in an innings. The only player to achieve this on more instances than Ashwin was Botham - who scored a century along with five-wicket haul in five Test matches.

Also read: Are Ashwin’s 29 five-wicket hauls less valuable than Virat Kohli’s 27 tons?

Here's how netizens reacted:





India was down at 61/6 when Ashwin came out to bat. Under the seemingly difficult circumstances, his 106-run knock was crucial for India to end at 286 in the second innings. A mammoth target of 482 has been set before England.
TAGS: #Chennai Test #cricket #India Vs England #India vs England Test Series #R Ashwin
first published: Feb 15, 2021 04:53 pm

