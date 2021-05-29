IPL 2021’s remainder to be held in UAE in September-October, says BCCI

The Indian Premier League trophy (Image courtesy: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

The remainder of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season has been moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the BCCI announced on May 29.

Considering the monsoon season in India, remaining matches of IPL 2021 will be played in the months of September and October this year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a media statement.

The decision was taken at a special general meeting held virtually, where board members unanimously agreed to resume IPL, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in the statement.

The 2021 edition of the IPL was suspended with immediate effect on May 4 after players across multiple teams tested positive for COVID-19. At the time of suspension, the season was in its league stage which would have been followed by the Playoffs. The final was to be held on May 30.

The IPL Governing Council has not yet formally announced the exact dates and the new schedule. About 31 more matches are still left to be played.

Three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah -- had hosted the 2020 edition of the Twenty20 league in September-November amid the first wave of novel coronavirus infections in India.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) were leading MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) when the tournament was suspended. Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were in the bottom half of the points table.

The Indian cricket board also said it has authorised office bearers to seek an extension of time from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take an 'appropriate call' on hosting the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. The world cup of cricket's shortest international format is to be held in India in October-November.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)