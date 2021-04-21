MARKET NEWS

IPL 2021 DC vs MI | Player of the match: Amit Mishra

Delhi Capitals ended their five-game losing streak against the Mumbai Indians with a six-wicket win. Amit Mishra's introduction to the squad worked well. The leg-break bowler made light work of MI batsmen, picking up four wickets. Steady batting by Shikhar Dhawan and Smith Smith helped DC chase down the target with five balls to spare.

