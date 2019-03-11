App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 02:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

IND vs AUS: I don't react to criticism as I live in my own world, says Dhawan

The Indian opener who slammed a blistering century at Mohali, had come under severe criticism for a lean patch of form

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shikhar Dhawan has the knack of bouncing back just when his detractors write him off and the Indian batsman says he manages to stay afloat in the toughest of times by shutting out the criticism that comes with lean patches.

Without an international hundred for the past six months, Dhawan announced his comeback with his career-best 143 against Australia, albeit in a losing cause, in the fourth one-dayer at Mohali on March 10.

Asked how he reacts to criticism, the happy-go-lucky cricketer said living in his own bubble helps him keep it calm in the mind.

"First of all, I don't read newspapers and I don't take information which I don't want to. So I don't know what's happening around me and I live in my own world. So, I decide in which direction my thoughts are going," said the 33-year-old after the match.

related news

The best way to deal with pressure is to keep one's composure, said Dhawan, who rarely gives away what's going on in his mind.

"I perform best when I am calm. There's no point in cribbing or being sad," said Dhawan.

"When I feel hurt, I move on quickly. And I don't really know what people are writing. I make sure that I am in a positive frame of mind and keep doing my process," he added.

Process is a word that almost every Indian cricketer refers to often and mostly without explaining the specifics.

When Dhawan was asked to elaborate his idea of a process, he said: "When I talk to myself, I make sure that I cut down negative thoughts that can creep in.

"I accept the reality and move on. I don't resist something that's happening. If it's going good, then it's good."

For the batsman, who has amassed more than five thousand runs in ODIs, there are three things that are paramount.

"If I am doing all my skill work, taking care of my fitness and having the right mindset, then I just sit back and enjoy," said Dhawan, who has been India's key player in all the recent multi-nation tournaments.

Dhawan offered a sympathetic view on his junior statemate Rishabh Pant, who had a terrible day behind the stumps. The youngster, who replaced Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the last two games, was shoddy with his glovework and also missed an easy stumping chance.

"Like any other young bloke, you have to give him time too. I mean Dhoni bhai has played so many games and for how many years. You simply can't compare.

Also Read: Inconsistent DRS becoming a talking point in every game admits Kohli

Also Read: Warne like drift makes Kuldeep more difficult than Chahal, says Hayden

"Yes, had he effected the stumping, may be the game could have changed but then it slipped quickly out of our hands and for that, dew played a big role. That's what it was," he signed off.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 02:00 pm

tags #Australia #cricket #India vs Australia #Shikhar Dhawan

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

ED Files Fresh Charge Sheet Against Nirav Modi in PNB Scam

Boeing Shares Fall After Second Deadly 737 MAX 8 Crash

'Unnecessary and Uncalled for': Asaduddin Owaisi Dismisses Controversy ...

'Delhi Crime' Trailer: Shefali Shah in a Riveting Tale About Crime and ...

Avan Motors Unveils Trend E Electric Scooter, Offers 110 Km Range With ...

Delhi Woman Murders Parents With Boyfriend's Help Over Property Disput ...

AIADMK Begins Candidate Selection Process for Lok Sabha Polls, Assembl ...

Woman Posts Close Up Photos of Her Blue Mascara, Twitter Hails it as ' ...

Taylor Prays in Quiet Apology After Passing Crowe's Century Mark

In Assam and the north east, citizenship issue could queer the pitch f ...

EC to monitor social media; political ads to be pre-certified

Lok Sabha polls to be held in 7 phases from April 11 to May 19; counti ...

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

NDA seeks people's blessings again, says Narendra Modi

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex nears 37,000, Nifty above 11,100; broade ...

Talks of more stimulus and liquidity amid fears of global slowdown lif ...

BJP now has better prospects considering the events of last month, say ...

Premature to call current market gains as pre-election rally, says Sau ...

PNB scam: Enforcement Directorate files fresh charge sheet against Nir ...

Ethiopian Airlines crash: Pilot mentioned difficulties soon after take ...

TMC questions need for seven-phased Lok Sabha election in Bengal; part ...

Made In Heaven writers Zoya, Reema, Nitya, Alankrita on their debut se ...

JNU sedition case: Delhi Police claims yet to get government sanction ...

Best phones under Rs 15,000: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

Suspended Inspector Boro: How an Assamese film about trafficking, mart ...

ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC seek ‘special’ Kanteerava night; NorthEa ...

Padma Awards 2019: Prabhu Deva deserves the honour, says Varun Dhawan

Padma Awards 2019: Mohanlal, Prabhu Deva, Shankar Mahadevan and others ...

Gully Boy 2: Zoya Akhtar all charged to make a sequel of Ranveer Singh ...

Nita Ambani's performance at son Akash Ambani’s wedding to Shloka Me ...

Badla vs Captain Marvel box office collection: Brie Larson beats Amita ...

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s leaked picture from the sets of Lo ...

Varun Dhawan trolls girlfriend Natasha Dalal in the sweetest way possi ...

Ishaan Khatter's next to be a biopic on freedom fighter Birsa Munda?

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin is 'Sorry' for being a Jonas Broth ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.