App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 01:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

IND vs AUS: Inconsistent DRS becoming a talking point in every game admits Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has criticised the Decision Review System

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India captain Virat Kohli on March 10 criticised the Decision Review System (DRS), saying "it is not consistent at all and becoming a talking point in every game".

Ashton Turner, who fired Australia to a series-levelling win with an unbeaten 84 off 43 balls, was adjudged not out early in his innings despite the snicko-meter showing a spike following a DRS call from India.

"The DRS call was a surprise, it's just not consistent at all, it's becoming a talking point in every game," said Kohli after the four-wicket loss.

India lost the game despite amassing 358 for nine. The series decider will be played in Delhi on March 13.

related news

In MS Dhoni's absence, Rishabh Pant missed a stumping and overall India were poor in the field.

"We were sloppy in the field and should've grabbed our chances," said the India skipper.

The dew also played a big role in the Australia's innings.

"The wicket remained good throughout, we've fallen on the wrong side of the dew in two games, but that's not an excuse. Ashton played a hell of a knock, Peter Handscomb played a brilliant innings, Usman Khawaja held the innings together.

"They played better cricket, we got to accept and it's a record chase, they deserved to win. If we had won the toss, we would've batted first (in Ranchi). We had to get the fifth bowler out of the way tonight. If Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar was bowling with the dew, it would've been more difficult, so we wanted to get done with it first," said Kohli.

India opted to bat and made four changes in the game.

Australia captain Aaron Finch lauded his batsmen after the famous win.

"I thought the partnership between Usman and Peter was crucial. To be able to get us deep was unbelievable. To get his maiden hundred was outstanding. When we chased 300 totals in Australia, we were trying to go with the same process. The wicket was good, it wasn't a panic.

"The plan was to take the game as deep as we could. Ashton playing his second game and playing a match-winning knock and Peter playing such a knock and Usman coming to form was wonderful. We have seen him (Turner) do that a lot in Big Bash. It was a world-class knock and to take on two of the best death bowlers in the world was outstanding."

Turner was over the moon with his sensational effort.

"I'm lost for words. I turned up to the ground today. Marcus Stoinis was doing his fitness test. He had a broken thumb, I thought he would play today and I would be carrying drinks. But I had to transition my mind from not playing to playing.

"I was ready to go if given a chance. It's not every day that we get to play. Batting is lot of fun, there were a few close calls and I know that I didn't nick that one that went upstairs."

He also attributed his success to former Australia opener Matthew Hayden, who is is commentating in the ongoing series.

"Haydos has been great to me. I was privileged to get my cap from him in Hyderabad. He's spent a lot of time with me in the nets. He's a brilliant player of spin bowling and he's a legend. Someone I always looked up to. It's nice to hear nice things from him," added Turner.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 01:15 pm

tags #Australia #cricket #India vs Australia #Virat Kohli

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Govt Overhauls Oil, Gas Exploration Policy; No Profit to be Charged on ...

Gully Boy’s Sequel is in Works, Confirms Zoya Akhtar

ED Files Fresh Charge Sheet Against Nirav Modi in PNB Scam

Boeing Shares Fall After Second Deadly 737 MAX 8 Crash

'Unnecessary, Uncalled for': Owaisi Dismisses Controversy over Electio ...

'Delhi Crime' Trailer: Shefali Shah in a Riveting Tale About Crime and ...

Avan Motors Unveils Trend E Electric Scooter, Offers 110 Km Range With ...

Delhi Woman Murders Parents With Boyfriend's Help Over Property Disput ...

AIADMK Begins Candidate Selection Process for Lok Sabha Polls, Assembl ...

In Assam and the north east, citizenship issue could queer the pitch f ...

EC to monitor social media; political ads to be pre-certified

Lok Sabha polls to be held in 7 phases from April 11 to May 19; counti ...

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

NDA seeks people's blessings again, says Narendra Modi

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex nears 37,000, Nifty above 11,100; broade ...

Talks of more stimulus and liquidity amid fears of global slowdown lif ...

BJP now has better prospects considering the events of last month, say ...

Premature to call current market gains as pre-election rally, says Sau ...

PNB scam: Enforcement Directorate files fresh charge sheet against Nir ...

Ethiopian Airlines crash: Pilot mentioned difficulties soon after take ...

TMC questions need for seven-phased Lok Sabha election in Bengal; part ...

Made In Heaven writers Zoya, Reema, Nitya, Alankrita on their debut se ...

JNU sedition case: Delhi Police claims yet to get government sanction ...

Best phones under Rs 15,000: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

Suspended Inspector Boro: How an Assamese film about trafficking, mart ...

ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC seek ‘special’ Kanteerava night; NorthEa ...

Padma Awards 2019: Prabhu Deva deserves the honour, says Varun Dhawan

Padma Awards 2019: Mohanlal, Prabhu Deva, Shankar Mahadevan and others ...

Gully Boy 2: Zoya Akhtar all charged to make a sequel of Ranveer Singh ...

Nita Ambani's performance at son Akash Ambani’s wedding to Shloka Me ...

Badla vs Captain Marvel box office collection: Brie Larson beats Amita ...

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s leaked picture from the sets of Lo ...

Varun Dhawan trolls girlfriend Natasha Dalal in the sweetest way possi ...

Ishaan Khatter's next to be a biopic on freedom fighter Birsa Munda?

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin is 'Sorry' for being a Jonas Broth ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.