you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Sep 02, 2018 10:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ENG vs IND 4th Test, Day 4 Highlights: England win by 60 runs, take unassailable 3-1 series lead

Catch all the Live action from Day 4 of the 4th Test between England and India being played at The Ageas bowl, Southampton.

highlights

  • Aug 30, 04:21 PM (IST)

    For the full match scorecard click here

  • Sep 02, 10:38 PM (IST)

    That brings us to the end of today's coverage. Heartbreak for India but overall it was an absolutely entertaining game of cricket. Join us again as we bring you all the live updates of the 5th Test that will be played at the Oval. Till then it's goodbye! 

  • Sep 02, 10:28 PM (IST)
  • Sep 02, 10:28 PM (IST)

    Moeen Ali is awarded with the Man of the Match award, here's what he had to say: Great to be back. I have missed Test cricket a lot. Needed a break. Just to appreciate everything in general. To enjoy my cricket again. When I was watching the guys at home, I missed it. Great to come back and contribute. Playing in England for a while now, back myself a bit more. Got more confidence from county cricket. Done a lot of hard work with Saqlain. When they were about eight down, Root asked me if I fancied it. Did enjoy the 15 balls I faced. If I do bat there again, I need to tighten up. Something I'm not thinking much about.

  • Sep 02, 10:24 PM (IST)

    Here's what India's skipper Virat Kohli had to say at the post match presentation: I thought England did well to give us that target. They batted well in third innings. Seeing how the pitch was, how the ball was turning, they applied themselves. Don't think we made too many mistakes today. Credit to them... Usually with a big partnership you're always in the chase. But we were always under the pump... We felt the passion of eleven players on the field, wanting to win the Test match for their country. Me and Jinks had the same passion. That's the beauty of Test cricket. I thought about my dismissal as well in the first innings, if I had carried on we would've got a larger lead. Nothing to take away from Pujara. He played so well to get us that lead. Weren't many negatives for us from this game. Need to focus on positives. Have to take heart going into the final Test... They were braver in tough situations than us. Those contributions from lower-order have been significant. Would like to congratulate Sam Curran, a nice find for England and he's doing well. Joe was saying, it might not look like it but it has been a competitive series. Won't throw in the towel, we will come out with same intensity at The Oval.

  • Sep 02, 10:16 PM (IST)

    A rather disappointing end to what was an excellent game. The result however means that the last Test at the Oval will be a dead rubber but we can expect India to come out all guns blazing to reduce the deficit in this series. 

  • Sep 02, 10:09 PM (IST)
  • Sep 02, 10:08 PM (IST)
  • Sep 02, 10:07 PM (IST)
  • Sep 02, 10:04 PM (IST)
  • Sep 02, 10:02 PM (IST)

    England win by 60 runs

  • Sep 02, 10:01 PM (IST)

    OUT! That’s the end of India’s resistance. Ashwin plays out the first 3 balls but Curran gets the 4th ball to zip through and hit Ashwin on the heel. It looks close but the umpire raises his finger and with all reviews lost Ashwin has to walk. Looks like the ball was missing leg stump but doesn’t matter now. England win the match by 60 runs and take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.

    India 184/10 after 69.4 overs.

  • Sep 02, 09:52 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Ashwin lbw Curran 25 (36)

  • Sep 02, 09:51 PM (IST)

    Ashwin goes for the reverse sweep on the first ball dragging it through backward point for two runs. He then switches gears and tonks the 5th delivery over long on for SIX. The field doesn’t come in this time and Ashwin is able to dab the last ball to backward point for a single to rotate strike.  

    India 184/9 after 69 overs.

  • Sep 02, 09:43 PM (IST)

    Sam Curran comes back into the attack. He sends the first two deliveries wide outside off and Bumrah is happy to leave them alone. Curran then starts attacking the stumps but Bumrah manages to defend. Bumrah is caught in two minds as he tees up the pull on the last ball but pulls out midway through the shot nicking the ball with the toe end of his bat. Lucky for him it doesn’t carry to the keeper. Maiden over.

    India 175/9 after 68 overs.

  • Sep 02, 09:39 PM (IST)

    Ashwin plays out the first four deliveries and Root brings in the fielders to save the single on the last two deliveries. Ashwin spots the opportunity and sweeps the 5th ball over backward square for a FOUR. He then looks for the scoop but only connects with the toe end sending the ball up in the air. Root scrambles forward but can’t reach the ball in time. The run is saved however and Bumrah will take strike for the next over.

    India 175/9 after 67 overs.

  • Sep 02, 09:35 PM (IST)
  • Sep 02, 09:33 PM (IST)

    Ashwin shows some superb timing on the very first delivery as he carves the length ball to the point boundary for FOUR. He then steers the 4th ball to third man for a single. Stokes will have two balls to have a go at Bumrah but the Indian pacer manages to survive both deliveries.

    India 171/9 after 66 overs.

  • Sep 02, 09:29 PM (IST)

    Shami sends the first ball high but it lands safely in front of Anderson who was coming charging in from long on. CAUGHT! Shami charges down the track yet again but this time he finds Anderson at long on who takes the catch with ease. India clearly don’t want to go down without a fight here but they’re going down nonetheless. Jasprit Bumrah comes out to bat.

    Ashwin flicks the next ball over midwicket for a couple. He then dabs the last ball past slip for a single.

    India 166/9 after 65 overs.

  • Sep 02, 09:24 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Shami c Anderson b Moeen 8 (11)

  • Sep 02, 09:24 PM (IST)

    Shami shows some steel to survive the first four deliveries from Stokes before taking a single off the 5th ball with a jab through midwicket. Ashwin turns the last ball to short midwicket but no possibility of a run. Shami will be on strike against Ali for the next over.

    India 161/8 after 64 overs.

  • Sep 02, 09:20 PM (IST)

    Moeen Ali continues. Ashwin eases the first delivery through the covers for a single. Shami defends the next two balls before nipping a single off the 4th delivery. 2 runs from the over.

    India 160/8 after 63 overs.

  • Sep 02, 09:17 PM (IST)

    England have India on the ropes now. Ben Stokes will look to pile more misery now as the India’s tail comes out to bat. Ashwin clips the first ball behind square for a single. OUT! Stokes sends down a back of a length delivery that skids off the pitch and traps Ishant right in front of middle stump. The umpire doesn’t have to think much into the decision as he raises his finger. Mohammed Shami comes out to bat and he gets off the mark in style, slapping the last ball through point for FOUR.

    India 158/8 after 62 overs.

  • Sep 02, 09:13 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Ishant lbw Stokes 0 (5)

  • Sep 02, 09:12 PM (IST)

    Ali to Ashwin.

    No runs by Ashwin off first three balls. Ashwin gets a single off the fourth delivery towards sweeper cover. OUT! Rahane is trapped in front of the wickets by Ali. Umpire raises his finger. Rahane goes for the review. But that is more in optimism. Review shows that it is out. Rahane has to walk back. Ishant Sharma replaces Rahane. No run by Sharma on last ball.

    India 153/7 after 61 overs

  • Sep 02, 09:12 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Rahane lbw b Ali 51 (159)

  • Sep 02, 09:07 PM (IST)

    Stokes to Rahane.

    Rahane gets a single off the second ball behind square. Ashwin gets a single towards third man. No runs by Rahane off the remaining balls.

    India 152/6 after 60 overs

  • Sep 02, 09:01 PM (IST)

    Ali will continue. On strike is Pant.

    No runs off first ball. FOUR. Pant dances down the track and gets a boundary on second ball. No runs off third ball. OUT. Pant again comes down the track but holes it to Cook. Bad from Pant. He has to depart. Ashwin replaces Pant. No runs by Ashwin off the last two balls.

    India 150/6 after 59 overs

  • Sep 02, 09:00 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Pant c Cook b Ali 18 (12) 

  • Sep 02, 08:56 PM (IST)

    Stokes to Rahane.

    No runs off the over. Maiden over.  

    India 146/5 after 58 overs

