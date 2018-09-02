ENG vs IND 4th Test, Day 4 Highlights: England win by 60 runs, take unassailable 3-1 series lead

Live now
Sep 02, 2018 10:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
For the full match scorecard click here.
England win by 60 runs
WICKET! Ashwin lbw Curran 25 (36)
WICKET! Shami c Anderson b Moeen 8 (11)
WICKET! Ishant lbw Stokes 0 (5)
WICKET! Rahane lbw b Ali 51 (159)
WICKET! Pant c Cook b Ali 18 (12)
FIFTY up for Rahane! 50 (147)
WICKET! Pandya c Root b Stokes 0 (7)
WICKET! Kohli c Cook b Moeen 58 (130)
FIFTY up for Kohli! 51 (114)
WICKET! Dhawan c Stokes b Anderson 17 (29)
WICKET! Dhawan lbw b Anderson 5 (14)
WICKET! Rahul b Broad 0 (7)
WICKET! Curran run-out Sharma 46 (83)
WICKET! Broad c Pant b Shami 0 (1)
WICKET! Rashid c Pant b Shami 11 (22)
WICKET! Buttler lbw b Sharma 69 (122)
FIFTY up by Buttler! 52 (97)
WICKET! Stokes c Rahane b Ashwin 30 (110)
WICKET! Root run-out Shami 48 (88)
WICEKT! Bairstow b Shami 0 (1)
WICKET! Jennings lbw b Shami 36 (87)
WICKET! Ali c Rahul b Ishant 9 (15)
WICKET! Cook c Rahul b Bumrah 12 (39)
WICKET! Bumrah c Cook b Broad 6 (24)
WICKET! Ishant c Cook b Moeen 14 (27)
WICKET! Shami b Ali 0 (1)
WICKET! Ashwin b Ali 1 (7)
WICKET! Pandya c Root b Ali 4(5)
WICKET! Pant lbw Ali 0 (29)
WICKET! Rahane lbw b Stokes 11 (14)
FIFTY up for Pujara! 50 (100)
WICKET! Kohli c Cook b Curran 46 (71)
WICKET! Dhawan cButtler b Broad 25 (53)
WICKET! Rahul lbw Broad 19 (24)
WICKET! Curran b Ashwin 78 (136)
WICKET! Broad lbw Bumrah 17 (31)
FIFTY up for Curran! 53 (109)
WICKET! Rashid lbw Ishant 6 (14)
WICKET! Ali c Bumrah b Ali 40 (85)
WICKET! Stokes lbw b Shami 23 (79)
WICKET ! Buttler c Kohli b Shmai 21 (24)
WICKET! Cook c Kohli b Pandya 17 (55)
WICKET! Bairstow c Pant b Bumrah 6 (16)
WICKET! Root lbw Ishant 4 (14)
WICKET! Jennings lbw Bumrah 0 (4)
Playing 11
England win the toss and chose to bat
Pitch Report
For the full match scorecard click here.
That brings us to the end of today's coverage. Heartbreak for India but overall it was an absolutely entertaining game of cricket. Join us again as we bring you all the live updates of the 5th Test that will be played at the Oval. Till then it's goodbye!
Moeen Ali is awarded with the Man of the Match award, here's what he had to say: Great to be back. I have missed Test cricket a lot. Needed a break. Just to appreciate everything in general. To enjoy my cricket again. When I was watching the guys at home, I missed it. Great to come back and contribute. Playing in England for a while now, back myself a bit more. Got more confidence from county cricket. Done a lot of hard work with Saqlain. When they were about eight down, Root asked me if I fancied it. Did enjoy the 15 balls I faced. If I do bat there again, I need to tighten up. Something I'm not thinking much about.
Here's what India's skipper Virat Kohli had to say at the post match presentation: I thought England did well to give us that target. They batted well in third innings. Seeing how the pitch was, how the ball was turning, they applied themselves. Don't think we made too many mistakes today. Credit to them... Usually with a big partnership you're always in the chase. But we were always under the pump... We felt the passion of eleven players on the field, wanting to win the Test match for their country. Me and Jinks had the same passion. That's the beauty of Test cricket. I thought about my dismissal as well in the first innings, if I had carried on we would've got a larger lead. Nothing to take away from Pujara. He played so well to get us that lead. Weren't many negatives for us from this game. Need to focus on positives. Have to take heart going into the final Test... They were braver in tough situations than us. Those contributions from lower-order have been significant. Would like to congratulate Sam Curran, a nice find for England and he's doing well. Joe was saying, it might not look like it but it has been a competitive series. Won't throw in the towel, we will come out with same intensity at The Oval.
A rather disappointing end to what was an excellent game. The result however means that the last Test at the Oval will be a dead rubber but we can expect India to come out all guns blazing to reduce the deficit in this series.
England win by 60 runs
OUT! That’s the end of India’s resistance. Ashwin plays out the first 3 balls but Curran gets the 4th ball to zip through and hit Ashwin on the heel. It looks close but the umpire raises his finger and with all reviews lost Ashwin has to walk. Looks like the ball was missing leg stump but doesn’t matter now. England win the match by 60 runs and take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.
India 184/10 after 69.4 overs.
WICKET! Ashwin lbw Curran 25 (36)
Ashwin goes for the reverse sweep on the first ball dragging it through backward point for two runs. He then switches gears and tonks the 5th delivery over long on for SIX. The field doesn’t come in this time and Ashwin is able to dab the last ball to backward point for a single to rotate strike.
India 184/9 after 69 overs.
Sam Curran comes back into the attack. He sends the first two deliveries wide outside off and Bumrah is happy to leave them alone. Curran then starts attacking the stumps but Bumrah manages to defend. Bumrah is caught in two minds as he tees up the pull on the last ball but pulls out midway through the shot nicking the ball with the toe end of his bat. Lucky for him it doesn’t carry to the keeper. Maiden over.
India 175/9 after 68 overs.
Ashwin plays out the first four deliveries and Root brings in the fielders to save the single on the last two deliveries. Ashwin spots the opportunity and sweeps the 5th ball over backward square for a FOUR. He then looks for the scoop but only connects with the toe end sending the ball up in the air. Root scrambles forward but can’t reach the ball in time. The run is saved however and Bumrah will take strike for the next over.
India 175/9 after 67 overs.
Ashwin shows some superb timing on the very first delivery as he carves the length ball to the point boundary for FOUR. He then steers the 4th ball to third man for a single. Stokes will have two balls to have a go at Bumrah but the Indian pacer manages to survive both deliveries.
India 171/9 after 66 overs.
Shami sends the first ball high but it lands safely in front of Anderson who was coming charging in from long on. CAUGHT! Shami charges down the track yet again but this time he finds Anderson at long on who takes the catch with ease. India clearly don’t want to go down without a fight here but they’re going down nonetheless. Jasprit Bumrah comes out to bat.
Ashwin flicks the next ball over midwicket for a couple. He then dabs the last ball past slip for a single.
India 166/9 after 65 overs.
WICKET! Shami c Anderson b Moeen 8 (11)
Shami shows some steel to survive the first four deliveries from Stokes before taking a single off the 5th ball with a jab through midwicket. Ashwin turns the last ball to short midwicket but no possibility of a run. Shami will be on strike against Ali for the next over.
India 161/8 after 64 overs.
Moeen Ali continues. Ashwin eases the first delivery through the covers for a single. Shami defends the next two balls before nipping a single off the 4th delivery. 2 runs from the over.
India 160/8 after 63 overs.
England have India on the ropes now. Ben Stokes will look to pile more misery now as the India’s tail comes out to bat. Ashwin clips the first ball behind square for a single. OUT! Stokes sends down a back of a length delivery that skids off the pitch and traps Ishant right in front of middle stump. The umpire doesn’t have to think much into the decision as he raises his finger. Mohammed Shami comes out to bat and he gets off the mark in style, slapping the last ball through point for FOUR.
India 158/8 after 62 overs.
WICKET! Ishant lbw Stokes 0 (5)
Ali to Ashwin.
No runs by Ashwin off first three balls. Ashwin gets a single off the fourth delivery towards sweeper cover. OUT! Rahane is trapped in front of the wickets by Ali. Umpire raises his finger. Rahane goes for the review. But that is more in optimism. Review shows that it is out. Rahane has to walk back. Ishant Sharma replaces Rahane. No run by Sharma on last ball.
India 153/7 after 61 overs
WICKET! Rahane lbw b Ali 51 (159)
Stokes to Rahane.
Rahane gets a single off the second ball behind square. Ashwin gets a single towards third man. No runs by Rahane off the remaining balls.
India 152/6 after 60 overs
Ali will continue. On strike is Pant.
No runs off first ball. FOUR. Pant dances down the track and gets a boundary on second ball. No runs off third ball. OUT. Pant again comes down the track but holes it to Cook. Bad from Pant. He has to depart. Ashwin replaces Pant. No runs by Ashwin off the last two balls.
India 150/6 after 59 overs
WICKET! Pant c Cook b Ali 18 (12)
Stokes to Rahane.
No runs off the over. Maiden over.
India 146/5 after 58 overs