ENG vs IND 4th Test, Day 1 LIVE: Bumrah scalps Jennings in only the 3rd over

Aug 30, 2018 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
WICKET! Jennings lbw Bumrah 0 (4)
England win the toss and chose to bat
Cook plays out the over without taking any runs. He’s being cautious against Ishant this time around.
England 3/1 after 4 overs.
What a delivery by Bumrah! He gets the ball to curve into the left hander and it comes in late catching Jennings completely by surprise. Jennings leaves the ball and it crashes into his back leg as Bumrah immediately starts celebrating without even bothering to appeal. Looks like Bumrah has added a new delivery to his arsenal. Root is the new man in and gets off the mark by clipping the last delivery to midwicket for a couple.
England 3/1 after 3 overs.
Ishant beats Cook with a brilliant 2nd delivery that was angled in around off but moved away really late as Cook was caught in his crease and beaten on the edge. Cook will have to be vary against the Indian bowler who this time starts from around the wicket immediately. Maiden over.
England 1/0 after 2 overs.
Bumrah is able to find a little movement on the pitch as he beats Cook with the very first delivery that moves away from the left hander. Cook clips the 3rd ball to fine leg for a single. Jennings is beaten on the 5th delivery as the ball sails just wide of his outside edge. Just the one run comes from the over.
England 1/0 after the first over.
Keaton Jennings and Alastair Cook to open the batting for England. Jasprit Bumrah will bowl the first over.
The players are out on the field and are taking their positions.
Looks like the scales are more or less evenly balanced when it comes to Kohli winning tosses.
Here's what Joe Root had to say at the toss, "We're going to bat first. Looks a good pitch. Sun out here at the moment. Hopefully we can take advantage. Two changes, Woakes is unfit so Curran comes in, straight swap. Because Ben's knee has a slight niggle, Moeen Ali comes in for the whole balance of the squad. To win a five match series you have to rely on the whole squad. Opportunity for Moeen to come back in and prove the form he's had the last couple of weeks. Obviously a fine player. Bairstow will be fine at four. Class player himself. Message after Trent Bridge is to stay calm."
Kohli at the toss said, "Would have batted first as well. Good grass covering, nice and even, probably the best pitch of the series. Good thing about it is that it's hard so you can get something out of it with the new ball. We have an unchanged XI. First time in a long time. Rightly so as well. Don't think we need to change looking at the conditions. We have all bases covered. Ashwin is ready to go as well. He was 70% in the last game. Him fit and ready is a boost for us with so many left-handers in their side."
For the first time after 39 tests Virat Kohli has named an unchanged side in Test cricket. The last time India named an unchanged side was at Lord's in 2014. The streak of changes started at Southampton in 2014 and now ends at Southampton in 2018.
Playing 11:
England - Cook, Jennings, Root (c), Bairstow, Stokes, Buttler (wk), Ali, Curran, Rashid, Broad, Anderson.
India - Dhawan, Rahul, Pujara, Kohli (c), Rahane, Hardik, Pant (wk), Ashwin, Shami, Sharma, Bumrah.
England win the toss and chose to bat.
Root opts to bat first considering the pitch looks good and the sun is out and shining. It's a good toss to win and Kohli will curse his luck as he hasn't managed to win a single toss in this series.
"The pitch looks flawless, nothing to suggest it will be two-paced. The grass is even. Looks like a proper Test match pitch. The team batting first will have to counter the movement in the first hour or so because there is a bit of live grass," says Sanjay Manjrekar.
Here's a quick recap of all the action at Trent Bridge.
Read more about how India's cornered cricketers produced a fantastic collective performance to outclass England by 203 runs to keep the five-match series alive.
The momentum is very much on India's side after their 203-run win at Trent Bridge. England will have to find a way to cope against what many are calling India's best-ever pace attack.
India fought back in the last Test match to register their first win of the series. The scores now stand 2-1 in favour of the hosts.
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the 4th Test between England and India being played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.