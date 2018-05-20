DD vs MI IPL 2018 Match Report: Delhi’s daredevilry knock Mumbai out

Delhi Daredevils (DD) played devil to Mumbai Indians (MI) as they knocked the defending champions out of the tournament with an 11-run win in the 55th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. The script was simple for MI as they just needed to win against DD to make it to the playoffs but the Daredevils played party poopers as they ended Mumbai’s campaign with an all-round performance.

After winning the toss, Delhi lost their openers Prithvi Shaw (12) and Glenn Maxwell (22) cheaply. Skipper Shreyas Iyer (6) flopped too. But it was that man again who has been the most consistent for Delhi throughout the season to bail them out of trouble. Rishabh Pant (64) shared an important 64-run partnership with Vijay Shankar (43*) to keep Delhi in hunt to post a good total. Thanks to some poor bowling at the death, Vijay Shankar and Abhishek Sharma (15*) helped DD finish with 174/4 after 20 overs.

Find the full match scorecard here.

Chasing 175, Mumbai lost their in-form opener Suryakumar Yadav (12) early. But Evin Lewis (48) threatened the Delhi camp with some powerful hitting from the other end. But the introduction of spin led to Mumbai’s downfall as they were reeling at 122/7 after 14.5 overs. Thanks to some brilliant display of leg-spin bowling from Amit Mishra (3/19) and Sandeep Lamichhane (3/36), and also some poor shot selection from MI batsmen, Mumbai capitulated very fast. But Ben Cutting (37) wasn’t ready to give up as he brought down the equation to 18 needed off the last over with two wickets in hand. He smacked the first ball of the last over for a six but his wicket on the very next ball was the last nail in MI’s coffin as Mumbai were bowled out for 163.

Catch all the highlights from the game here.

Turning Point

Mumbai losing three wickets in the space of five balls is the turning point of the match. Lewis was going great guns before he was stumped by Mishra on the last ball of the 9th over. And in the next over, Lamichhane got the better of Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya within the space of four balls with some terrific bowling. That completely swung the momentum in Delhi’s favour and Mumbai couldn’t recover after that.

Best Dismissal

Hardik Pandya is known to hit the spinners out of the park. He had taken Lamichhane to the cleaners. But that didn’t scare Amit Mishra to flight the ball. In fact, Mishra showed his clever side by tossing the ball way outside off stump, inviting Hardik to go after him. And Hardik went for the lofted shot but since the ball was way outside the off and also turning away from him, he only managed a thick outside edge to backward point where he was caught. It is the best dismissal of the match.

Batsman of the Match

For a superb 64 off 44, Rishabh Pant is the batsman of the match. He also top scored in the match. When Delhi’s top order had failed to deliver, he took the responsibility to take them to a good score. Mixing caution with aggression, he hit 4 sixes and 4 fours. Two of his 4 sixes were one-handed that went deep into the stands. He has definitely impressed one and all with an excellent season.

Bowler of the Match

Amit Mishra spun the game on his head with his spell of 3/19 and thanks to that, he is the bowler of the match. In a small ground like Feroz Shah Kotla, he wasn’t afraid to toss the ball up to the batsmen as he picked up the crucial wickets of Ishan Kishan, Evin Lewis and Hardik Pandya.

What’s next

With both teams failing to make it to the playoffs, their campaign comes to end in this season.

Points Table

With 5 wins from 14 games, Delhi have 10 points and end with the wooden spoon. On the other hand, Mumbai finish with 12 points and are at the fifth spot.