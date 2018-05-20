DD vs MI IPL 2018 highlights: Delhi win by 11 runs, Mumbai eliminated

Live now
May 20, 2018 09:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
WICKET! Pant c Pollard b Krunal Pandya 64 (44)
Fifty up for Rishabh Pant. He is unbeaten on 50 off 34.
WICKET! Shreyas Iyer c Krunal Pandya b Markande 6 (10)
WICKET! Maxwell b Bumrah 22 (18)
WICKET! Prithvi Shaw run out (Hardik Pandya) 12 (8)
Playing XI
Delhi Daredevils have won the toss and opted to bat.
It is only the fourth time that Mumbai have not made it to the playoffs.
Harshal Patel bowls the last over. And gets the worst possible start as he goes short and Cutting pulls him over fine leg for SIX. But the next two balls have knocked Mumbai out of IPL 2018. Harshal bowls a slower short ball which Cutting pulls but doesn't get the distance as he is CAUGHT at deep mid-wicket. Next up, Harshal again bowls the slower one, Bumrah swings his bat at it but he holes out at long on. Delhi have again played party poopers by not allowing Mumbai to qualify for the playoffs. But what a thriller of a game!
MI 163 all out after 19.3 overs.
Top class penultimate over from Boult, just 5 runs and a wicket off it. Last ball he bowls a fiery full toss that knocks over Markande's off stump. 18 needed off 6.
MI 152/8 after 19 overs.
Liam Plunkett is back into the attack. Cutting is turning it on for Mumbai! 3 boundaries off the first three balls. Plunkett sprays it on Cutting's legs and he helps it past short fine leg for FOUR. Plunkett gits him a length ball next up and Cutting smokes it over long on for SIX. Plunkett continues to bowl length, a tad too full and Cutting muscles it straight down the ground for FOUR. 15 off the over. 23 needed off 12.
MI 152/7 after 18 overs.
Trent Boult is back into the attack. Bowls a friendly off-cutter on length and Ben Cutting gives it his all to deposit the ball in the long on stand for a mighty SIX. 11 off the over.
MI 137/7 after 17 overs.
Lamichhane comes back to bowl his last. Just 4 runs off it. He ends with figures of 3/36. 49 needed off 24.
MI 126/7 after 16 overs.
Amit Mishra is back into the attack. And he very well might have sealed the game in Delhi's favour as he has sent back Hardik Pandya! Tosses the ball wide of off stump, Hardik gets lured into it but the ball was too far from him and it was also spinning away, he just manages a leading edge which goes to backward point where he is CAUGHT. Just 1 run and a precious wicket off the over. Mishra finishes with figures of 3/19.
MI 122/7 after 15 overs.
Harshal Patel is back into the attack. Rohit is gone, CAUGHT! It's again the Maxwell-Boult partnership at the boundary. It was the off-cutter which got Rohit sucked into the shot as he lofted it straight down the ground and Maxwell came running from long on to take the catch and he was about to go over the ropes he threw it to Boult who took it easily. 54 needed off 36.
MI 121/6 after 14 overs.
Trent Boult is back into the attack. Bowls a wide yorker and Rohit squeezes it past short third man for FOUR. Some sloppy stuff from DD captain, gifts Mumbai five runs. Hardik played it to short cover, should've been a dot but a brainless throw from him misses everything and goes to the boundary. Boult then drifts on the legs of Hardik on the last ball and Hardik flicks it past short fine leg for FOUR. 17 off the over.
MI 116/5 after 13 overs.
Lamichhane flights it on the stumps and Hardik smokes it out of the ground for SIX over the bowler's head. He again gives the ball air and Hardik drills it through extra cover for FOUR. Hardik just loves spinners! 13 off the over.
MI 99/5 after 12 overs.
Amit Mishra continues... Rohit and Hardik take it easy against him as they opt for singles and doubles. 6 off the over.
MI 86/5 after 11 overs.
Sandeep Lamichhane is back into the attack. And what a brilliant over! Pollard CAUGHT off the first ball. It was tossed up on the stumps and he lofted it straight down the ground where Maxwell times his jump to perfection at long on to catch it but as he was about to go over the ropes, he threw the ball which was caught by Boult coming in from long off. Krunal Pandya then sweeps one off his legs for a FOUR past short fine leg. But then he misreads the googly and chips it straight to short cover where he is CAUGHT.
MI 80/5 after 10 overs.
Amit Mishra errs in line with his googly, drifts it on Lewis' legs and he sweeps it over fine leg for SIX. But Mishra has his revenge the very next ball as he corrects his line and bowls a googly on the stumps, Lewis dances down the pitch and misses it. Pant does the rest as Lewis is STUMPED.
MI 74/3 after 9 overs.
Plunkett continues... And another DROPPED catch! Full and outside off, Pollard goes for the drive and gets an outside edge which carries to a diving Abhishek Sharma at backward point but he fails to hold on to it. 5 off the over.
MI 66/2 after 8 overs.
Amit Mishra comes into the attack. And he delivers straightaway. Bowls the lfighted leg-spinner and Ishan Kishan comes down the track and hits it flat to long on where Vijay Shankar catches it inside the rope. And then Pollard goes for the slog sweep to a tossed up leg-spinner, gets the outside edge and Prithi Shaws DROPS it at slip.
MI 61/2 after 7 overs.
Liam Plunkett comes into the attack. Other than the two wides, it was a good over, 7 off it.
MI 57/1 after 6 overs.
Maxwell fires it in from round the stump and Lewis dances down the pitch and launches it straight down the ground for SIX. Maxwell then drags it short on leg and Lewis muscles the pull over deep backward square leg for FOUR. Maxi again goes full on the stumps and Lewis again tonks it straight down the ground for another massive SIX. Mumbai are off to a flier!
MI 50/1 after 5 overs.