DD vs MI IPL 2018 highlights: Delhi win by 11 runs, Mumbai eliminated

Harshal Patel bowls the last over. And gets the worst possible start as he goes short and Cutting pulls him over fine leg for SIX. But the next two balls have knocked Mumbai out of IPL 2018. Harshal bowls a slower short ball which Cutting pulls but doesn't get the distance as he is CAUGHT at deep mid-wicket. Next up, Harshal again bowls the slower one, Bumrah swings his bat at it but he holes out at long on. Delhi have again played party poopers by not allowing Mumbai to qualify for the playoffs. But what a thriller of a game!

MI 163 all out after 19.3 overs. ​